September Support

Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month

The Center of Disease Control and Prevention collected data that estimated one death every 11 minutes was a result of suicide in the year 2022. In the same data report, there were over 49,000 people who were reported to have died by suicide, with an estimated 13+ million who seriously considered it.

As suicide continues to be one of the leading causes of death in the United States, the month of September serves as a way to bring awareness to this persistent issue. The National Alliance on Mental Illness uses this month as a means to “shift public perception, spread hope and share vital information to people affected by suicide.”

To combat suicide, it is imperative that awareness and education is brought to the topic. By knowing the warning signs and risk factors or being prepared in a time of crisis, you can play a role in preventing suicide.

If you are in need of help, please feel free to reach out to the NDSU Counseling Center and set up an appointment. However, if you or a loved one is experiencing a mental health crisis, please call or text 988 immediately.

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

On average, there are more than 290 children and adolescents who are diagnosed with cancer weekly. On a global scale, that number increases to roughly 400,000 children and adolescents diagnosed annually.

By bringing awareness to childhood cancer, institutions like St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital have been able to offer treatments that improved survival rates “from 20% to more than 80%” since opening in 1962.

Gov. Doug Burgum proclaimed the month of September as CCAM and noted that “there are hundreds of children being treated for cancer in our state” and highlighted the caring nature of North Dakotans regarding their neighbors and communities.

Information regarding local events, resources and volunteer opportunities can be found on the North Dakota American Cancer Society website. The site also offers options to donate or give in honor of a loved one.

Hispanic Heritage Month

President Joe Biden sent a proclamation deeming Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, 2024 as National Hispanic Heritage Month. In his official proclamation, the president remarked that the Latino community within the United States has “pushed our great American experiment forward.”

As this event is historically observed at this time, it is routinely used to celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture and history, particularly within the United States. The United States Census Bureau reports the Latino population to be over 60 million, who continue to enrich our communities and help fuel our economy.

The Office of Multicultural Programs and the HOLA student organization will be hosting a Lotería Latin Game Night from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17 in the Memorial Union in the Hidatsa Room. The entire campus is welcome to participate and students can RSVP via myNDSU. In addition to lotería (bingo), there will also be food, games and prizes!

Additional Mentions

Blood Cancer Awareness Month; Alopecia Awareness Month; Lymphoma Awareness Month; National Alcohol & Drug Addiction Recovery Month; Small Business September; World Alzheimer’s Disease Month and more!