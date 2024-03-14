Movie Mania

Films to keep an eye out for

As the year goes on, so does the list of new movies that are expected to be released. There have already been a few to hit the box office, some loved by critics and others much less. As certain highly anticipated films have already been released, like “Dune: Part Two” and “Mean Girls,” the excitement doesn’t end here.

One of the first films I’m excited to see is the new version of “Road House” starring Jake Gyllenhaal. I personally love the 1989 original, so it will be interesting to see how Gyllenhaal does with the portrayal of Elwood Dalton. Patrick Swayze did an outstanding job with the original and his portrayal of John Dalton, a Ph.D. educated bouncer who has been hired to clean up the meanest and rowdiest bar in the Florida Keys. With a movie as iconic as this one, there is a slim margin of error.

On a lighter note, I am beyond looking forward to seeing Chris Pratt in “Garfield.” While I may not be the biggest fan of Pratt’s, my love for this lazy orange cat is unmatched. Unlike the previous films – crazy that there’s more than one, I know – this one focuses on Garfield and an unexpected reunion with his street-cat father. I’ve been looking forward to seeing this since it was announced and May 24 can’t come any quicker.

Another sequel that people are looking forward to is “Inside Out 2.” While I was a bit on the older side when the first one was released, I still thought it was a really cute movie. The premise of this movie is based around a new emotion, Anxiety, and the others not knowing how to handle it. As someone who functions at a higher level of anxiety than most on a daily basis, I think it’ll be fun to see what they do with it.

Out of all the movies I’m going to talk about in this article, the one I’m looking forward to most is probably “Beetlejuice 2.” Both Tim Burton, Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder are all coming back to collaborate on the sequel. The original is one that I’ve always enjoyed, and to see some of the original cast with others like Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe is much more intriguing.

Lastly, there’s one more sequel that I absolutely cannot wait to see. Like “Inside Out” and “Beetlejuice,” the 2019 film “Joker” sees another adaptation in the works. On October 4, you can expect to find “Joker: Folie à Deux” in theaters. While the 2019 film was not originally intended to have a sequel, we were lucky enough to get one anyway. Director Todd Phillips got back together with Joaquin Phoenix and Zazie Beetz, who played Phoenix’s neighbor, to create the second. However, in this film, we’ll also see Lady Gaga join the two on screen.

Honorable mentions: “Deadpool 3,” “Venom 3,” “Kung Fu Panda 4,” “Saw XI,” and “Terrifier 3”