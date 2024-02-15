Kids need internet licenses!

My little brother watching Youtube shorts on the TV. Photo by Ludden Ahmed.

Gen Alpha kids should not be able to have access to the internet.

Please let them work for a license or something! Why is my little brother talking about ultimate rizz?

If any of you have siblings, ask them what their favorite thing is to watch. Certainly it can’t be a cartoon.

Most likely a YouTuber, right?

Not going to lie, Gen Alpha is pissing me off even though it’s not their fault necessarily. We in Gen Z were fortunate enough to actually have a good childhood.

Of course, with everything bad comes its benefits. Gen Alpha are a lot smarter than we were at their age and they know how to communicate a lot better even though it can be a bit too much at times.

Yet I find it so annoying, especially when babysitting, when all they want to do is play Roblox or Minecraft. Their attention spans are shorter than the time it takes to blink your eyes!

Phew. Okay, now that I’ve got all that off my chest, I do have more to offer than just venting.

I wish I could come up with good ways to help this new generation before it comes of age, but is there really anything we can do?

If you have siblings and free time, I guess as an older sibling you could preoccupy them with something other than screens, or bring them something less stimulating on the TV.

But the problem with that is your siblings will still venture into the outside world, and will be influenced by kids who are obsessed with acting older than they really are.

Maybe, then, the focus isn’t on them changing but us. We obviously are too low for them because they believe that adults are just dumb aliens that walk around bossing them. But they forget that everything they know was provided by adults.

If we act in a proportional manner, they might feel a slight bit of humiliation when flexing their mini Sephora perfumes and their size -4 nails. (Totally not personal!)

All in all, next time you come across a Gen Alpha be cautious of the way you act around them. Their brains are like sponges and they won’t catch the good things first. The more we make productive and simple things fun, the more likely they are to leave their brain-melting activities behind.