December Details

Universal Human Rights Day/Month

In 1948, the United Nations General Assembly met in Paris, France on a mission to universally protect fundamental human rights for the very first time. After drafting and concluding what has become the world’s most comprehensive and groundbreaking global pledge, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) came to be.

This landmark promise is incredibly influential and has served as a global blueprint for international, national and local laws and policies since its proclamation nearly 80 years ago. Within the UDHR, the United Nations identifies inalienable rights that all human beings are entitled to, such as the right to freedom of speech, belief and fear. Rights listed in the UDHR are to be respected and protected regardless of race, religion, sex, gender, language, political affiliation, national origin, birth status and more.

This document led to the creation of Universal Human Rights Day, which is celebrated every Dec. 10 to honor the day the UDHR was first declared. However, many individuals and groups take the entire month to dedicate efforts toward educating the public and supporting those impacted by human rights violations. The United Nations notes that this year’s theme revolves around acknowledging the “importance and relevance of human rights in our everyday lives.”

People can celebrate this month by changing their own perceptions, as well as those of others, by speaking up and being educated. By fighting back against hate speech, correcting misinformation and being able to counter-argue disinformation,they can help be mindful and respectful to those who are different from themselves, remembering that at the end of the day, everyone is still human despite their differences.

HIV/AIDS Awareness Month

Similar to Universal Human Rights Month, HIV/AIDS Awareness Month began as a single day—World AIDS Day. While it is celebrated every Dec. 1, and has been since 1988, the entire month is generally used to bring awareness to the disease. World AIDS Day came to be after two public information workers, James W. Bunn and Thomas Netter, strategized a concept that would result in higher media coverage and an increased public knowledge of the disease. In addition to the plan itself, the date of the celebration was carefully thought out. By celebrating at the beginning of December, a grand window of opportunity to unify people was opened between the United States election and holiday seasons.

People can get involved in bringing awareness in just a few simple ways—education, representation and/or donation. If they educate themselves on HIV and AIDS, they can learn how to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. Additionally, it may help in identifying the stigma around the disease and the stereotypes those living with it face. Supporters can identify themselves with a symbol of support for anyone that has been affected by HIV/AIDS by wearing a red ribbon. By wearing a ribbon, especially one purchased through the National AIDS Trust, they can send the message of solidarity and help reach the goal of ending new HIV cases by 2030.

National Impaired Driving Prevention Month

Also known as National Drunk & Drugged Driving Prevention Month, or the “3Ds,” the month of December serves as a reminder and social campaign against impaired driving. Within the official proclamation released by the White House on November 29 of this year, data provided indicates that over 13,000 Americans died in an impaired driving-related accident in 2022.

While the entire point of this campaign aims to reduce the amount of impaired driving incidents overall, it is particularly pushed in December due to the influx of travelers during the holiday season. The National Safety Council seeks to promote awareness and prevention by educating Americans on how impairment begins, specifically with the first drink, as well as supporting efforts made by states to lower the legal limit on blood alcohol concentration in drivers.

People can celebrate this month by holding themselves and those around them accountable. There are a few different ways they can promote responsible driving behaviors—designate a sober driver, implement a ride-share app, spread awareness on social media, work with local organizations and more. Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is a national organization that aims to end impaired driving for good and offers outreach to those in need. Local chapters and their resources can be reached at their official website and are available to those within the Fargo-Moorhead area. Victim Services offers a range of support from emotional support, education, crime victim compensation, aiding in statement preparation, referrals and more. For anyone who is in need of immediate help or knows someone who is in need of help, a MADD victim advocate can be reached at their 24-hour helpline at 877.MADD.HELP or 1-877-623-3435.

Additional mentions

International Day for People with Disability; National Handwashing Awareness Week; Wildlife Conservation Day; Global Health Engagement Month