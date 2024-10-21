Cross Country Men Win Team Title at Bradley Pink Classic; Reagan Baesler Leads the Women to a 9th Place Finish

Women’s

NDSU Senior Reagan Baesler continues to impress after taking fifth place on Friday afternoon at the Bradley Pink Classic in Peoria, Illinois, leading the Bison women.

Baesler came in at 20:23.1 in the six-kilometer race, which is a personal best for her. It is also the fastest time ever by a Bison at this meet and the seventh fastest overall in school history. She has not paced the Bison women in all four meets so far this season.

The girls took ninth place overall out of 35 Division I schools in the meet with a total score of 246 points, defeating schools like Iowa (275) and Kansas State (304).

NDSU Senior Grace Link was the second finisher for the Bison, claiming 41st place with a time of 21:15.05. Freshman Jenna DeBates came in at 58th place in 21:29.03. Junior Aleah Miller got 71st place (21:38.1), and freshman Mia Hoffman was 79th (21:45.4) to wrap up the team scoring.

Northwestern’s Ava Earl won the individual title at the meet with a time of 20:14.33. Her team also won the team title with a score of 44 points, defeating the runner-up by 79 points. Loyola Illinois (123) took second place, and Bradley (151) took third.

Men’s

The Bison boys had a phenomenal meet on Friday afternoon and took home the team title at Newman Golf Course. They finished ahead of 30 Division I schools with a team score of 139 points, beating Big 10 schools like Iowa and Michigan.

Senior Hunter Klimek led the team, coming in at 23:52.3 and placing fourth in the eight-kilometer race. Klimek has now led the Bison in all four meets this season, and his time from Friday is the fifth-fastest 8k run in NDSU’s Division I era.

Next up for the Bison was senior Jake Arason, who placed 14th with a time of 24:09.7. Redshirt freshman Ethan Moe placed 48th (24:35.1) and Regan Bosch got 56th (24:39.2). Will Gerber finished the team scoring in 57th place at 24:39.7. Tyson Mahar (70th) and Demetrius Farmakis (77th) both tallied top 80 finishes for their team.

There were 266 competitors in total. Kentucky’s Collins Kiprop Kipngok took the individual title with a time of 23:32.66, and his team came in second place (160). Iowa took third (165).

The cross-country team will race again on Nov. 2nd at the Summit League Championships in Vermillion, South Dakota before they head to the NCAA Midwest Regional.