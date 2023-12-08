Club Spotlight: Engineers Without Borders

Engineers without Borders is a non-profit service-based organization with the mission to design and implement engineering projects in developing countries. This club has partnerships locally and internationally. Within EWB, students have the opportunity to develop technical and interpersonal skills with people around the globe. Students can participate in networking opportunities, learn and develop their skills in engineering, as well as travel the world! Membership in this club is not specific to Engineering majors; it is open to students of any and all majors.