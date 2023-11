This week’s club spotlight is focused on Bison Abroad! Have you ever considered studying abroad? Experiencing new cultures? Would you like to learn more about studying abroad? Bison Abroad is the perfect club to join if you answered “yes” to any of these questions. Learn how you can get involved; plus, this club helps support returning study abroad students. Join this club to get insight into studying abroad opportunities and see if it’s the right fit for you! Happy travels!