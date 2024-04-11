Campus Event: Bison Got Talent

The NDSU chapter of Blue Key Honor National Society presents the Bison Brevities

Variety Show titled “Bison Got Talent” at Beckwith Recital Hall on April 16th at 7 pm!

This eagerly anticipated event promises an evening filled with exciting performances

and philanthropy, all in support of a passionate cause! The second longest-lasting

campus tradition, Bison Brevities began in 1929 and has maintained participation and

support from both students and the Fargo-Moorhead community every year.



“Bison Got Talent” is not only a showcase of the many talents within the campus

community but also a helping hand for those in need. Alongside the show, attendees

will have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction! All ticket purchases,

donations, and silent auction proceeds go to the Fargo-Moorhead Rape and Abuse

Crisis Center (RACC). By attending, you get to enjoy an evening of entertainment and

directly contribute to an organization that provides essential services and support to

survivors of abuse and assault.



Tickets are $5 and give you access to the live show at Beckwith Recital Hall as well as

a virtual viewing link for those unable to attend in person. The silent auction, ticket

purchases, and donations can be found at https://givebutter.com/c/24BisonBrevities or

by scanning the QR code on our posters!



So mark your calendars for April 16th and join us at Beckwith Recital Hall for an

unforgettable evening of talent! We hope to see you there!