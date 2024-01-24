BREAKING: NDSU Offensive Coordinator Tyler Roehl leaves for Tennessee State

Tim Polasek has been the new head football coach at North Dakota State for only a month but now has to find himself a new offensive coordinator as Tyler Roehl is leaving the program for the same position at Tennessee State.

Polasek has already replaced former defensive coordinator Jason Petrino with Grant Olson and Nick Goeser but now he will have to start that process again on the offensive side after Roehl’s departure. Coach Roehl is a Bison mainstay as he played at NDSU from 2004 to 2008 and has been a coach since 2014. He is a Bison lifer but in recent years he has had a wondering eye for other coaching jobs in previous years. Last year he interviewed at East Tennessee State for their head coaching job and a month ago with player support, he interviewed for NDSU’s open head coach position but finished second to Tim Polasek. Roehl was given the title of Assistant Head Coach to go along with his role as the offensive coordinator but the one thing that has nagged him in interviews was his lack of resume as he has only coached at NDSU other than one season across the river as an assistant coach at Moorhead High School.

Roehl needed to branch out to get more experience with different parts of the country and not be known as just a “Bison Guy” so he decided to leave NDSU and become the offensive coordinator at Tennessee State under former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL all-pro running back with the Tennessee Titans, Eddie George.

The Tigers of Tennessee State are coming off of a 6-5 season and needed a jolt on the offensive side of the ball so Coach Roehl is a great fit for the Tigers but now NDSU is in need of a new OC and that decision will be made rather quickly as spring ball is only a couple months away.

It won’t take long to see how Roehl does at Tennessee State as the Bison and Tigers have a home-and-home series scheduled for the next two years. NDSU’s home opener this year is against Tennessee State on September 7th and then the Bison will travel to Nashville in 2025 to face the Tigers again.

The Bison have some work to do between now and spring ball. The new offensive coordinator should be named in the next few weeks. This story was first broke by Tennessee State University.