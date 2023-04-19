Where to get involved for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Getting involved and being an active participant in the community is a phenomenal way to bring awareness and fight against the problem of Sexual Assault. There are plenty of opportunities at NDSU and in the community.

Photo Courtesy | NDSU

Denim Day – Join students, staff, and people across the globe in support of sexual violence survivors by wearing denim on Wednesday, April 26.

Sextival – NDSU students can receive free STI testing from 10-4 p.m., Thursday, April 20, at the student health office. There will also be education and awareness for safe sex practices, trivia and plinko games, giveaways, prizes, and “condom cookies” for the first 50 students.

Photo Courtesy | NDSU

Sexpo – The sex positivity expo aims to educate members of the community through a feminist lens. At 6 p.m., April 20, in the MU Ballroom, there will be books raffled and free HIV testing, among other activities.

Treat Yourself Tuesday – Treat Yourself Tuesday is a monthly event educating students on an aspect of health and wellbeing. April 25 theme is “Consent F.R.I.E.S.” Freely given, Reversible, Informed, Enthusiastic, Specific. A light lunch is provided.

Volunteer Opportunities

Rape and Abuse Criss Center (RACC) – The RACC offers crisis intervention, counseling services, community education, and community coordination for domestic and sexual violence. This local organization was founded in 1977, helping victims throughout eastern North Dakota and west central Minnesota.

They regularly offer four volunteer opportunities. Advocates answer calls after hours and listen and give community support to clients and community members. Receptionists answer calls and help clients enter the building. There are also childcare and event assistant opportunities as well.

YWCA – The YWCA of Cass and Clay County supports women and children who are escaping violence, homelessness and crisis. They welcome donations of urgently needed items. Donations can be dropped off at the emergency shelter, 3000 S University Drive, Fargo. Donations can also be made via an Amazon wish list on their website.

The YWCA has plenty of volunteer options. Volunteers can deliver food boxes, be study buddies, help home movers and more. There are also group volunteer activities like preparing dinner for the shelter, yard work and landscaping.