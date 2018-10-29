You Can Close Your Eyes But Not Your Ears

Podcasts are a hot item right now. No longer are they glorified audiobooks or monotone radio talk shows. The new, dare I say, millennial generation has transformed the medium into an engaging and potentially lucrative occupation.

You can find podcasts on everything from woodworking to sex life these days, and that includes the topics of true crime and the paranormal.

Have I piqued your interest? Prepare for All Hallows’ Eve with these ghoulishly good podcasts available on Spotify.

‘And That’s Why We Drink’

My introduction to “scary” podcasts and podcasts in general was “And That’s Why We Drink.” Hosted by two friends, Em Schulz tackles a paranormal story as they sip on milkshakes while Christine Schiefer details a gruesome true crime, downing Franzia each week.

Their personalities are infectious and relatable, as they start each episode with venting their frustrations from the past week and stating “and that’s why I drink” (hence the podcast’s name).

The pair is enjoying a much-deserved upswing in success, with live shows selling out on both coasts. With any luck, they will soon bring their show to Minneapolis or even Fargo.

Another great aspect of this show is the community around it. There is a “Secret ATWWD Facebook Group” where fans can post “why they drink,” seek support and advice on a variety of topics, promote their small businesses on Saturdays and share their love for the macabre.

Where to start: While I recommend going in order so the progression of their personal lives and the jokes referencing past episodes make sense, you can really start wherever. Some of my favorites include episode 9: “The Wandering Cowboy and the Pregnancy Pact, but for Boys,” episode 53: “The Perm of the Century and a Call to the Apron Factory” and episode 33: “Coughin’ on Coffins and #WeAreTheBride.”

‘Last Podcast On the Left’

The raunchier, slightly off-color, older cousin of “And That’s Why We Drink,” “Last Podcast On the Left” is composed of friends Marcus Parks, Henry Zebrowski and Ben Kissel. The hilarious trio has covered everything from 9/11 conspiracy theories to Ed Gein over the course of their 338 episodes (and counting).

While Parks and Co. casually joke about their topics, the group complete countless hours of research on their topics. If you are interested in in-depth explorations of murders, cults and more that are as engaging as they are hysterical, this podcast is for you.

Where to start: episode 335: “The West Memphis Three Part I,” episode 336: “The West Memphis Three Part II,” episode 337: “The West Memphis Three Part III,” episode 200: “H.H. Holmes Part I,” episode 201: “H.H. Holmes Part II,” episode 202: “H.H. Holmes Part III” and episode 338: “Murderous Possession – The Story of Michael Taylor.”

‘Darkest Night’

The most impressive aspect of this podcast is in its audio engineering. “Darkest Night” is designed to be listened to through headphones. Certain sounds and dialogue come through on only one side or the other to make you feel like you are in the middle of the podcast with the characters.

The plot of this fictional horror/suspense story podcast is of a new intern of a secretive research center. The research involves using blood from the optic nerve of the deceased to replay the subject’s final moments. Narrators include such big names as RuPaul and Lee Pace.

Creepy with a certain “Stranger Things” flair, this edge-of-your-seat binaural adventure is perfect for the scariest month of the year.

Where to start: Of all these podcasts, this is the one you have to listen to in order in my opinion. There is a method to when each story is introduced, and you interrupt the build of the plot by jumping around.