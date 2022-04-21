Earth Day events and activities in the community

Each year on April 22, Earth Day promotes activities like picking up litter and planting trees to people around the globe. By taking part in these efforts, it allows citizens to get in touch with the grounds they walk everyday and make the community a happier, healthier place to live.

Earth Day.

Graphic by | Cassey Tweed

From organized volunteer efforts to individual activities, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Earth Day and start healthy habits that impact oneself and the surrounding environment.

Here are some ways to celebrate Earth Day in Fargo/Moorhead:

Party for the planet

The American Association of Zoological Parks and Aquariums is hosting their annual Earth Day event “Party for the Planet.” The event has grown to be the largest combined Earth Day celebration in North America with its goal of increasing public awareness of the conservation efforts of local organizations.

The Red River Zoo will feature a variety of Earth-friendly conservation stations, environmental demonstrations and educational presentations at their event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.

The organization encourages the community to gather for a “fun day of earth-friendly activities.”

Visit the Red River Zoo Facebook page for more information.

Spring Convivium

On April 22, West Central Initiative invites the community to attend the Spring Convivium at RiverHaven Event Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will also be virtual.

A social and music from a local string quartet will kick off the event and follow with a panel of local leaders and regional climate experts discussing solutions to tackle climate change.

Featured guests will include Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson; Heidi Roop, assistant professor of climate science at the University of Minnesota; Mark Seeley, former extension climatologist and professor emeritus in the department of soil, water and climate at the University of Minnesota and Twin Cities meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

Learn more and register to attend in person or online at wcif.org/convivium.

Earth Day GooseChase Challenge

The Fargo Park District is hosting its Earth Day GooseChase Challenge to celebrate “Mother Earth.” Earth Day challenges will be available throughout the week.

At the end of the week, two participants will win a prize package to help focus on sustainability all year long. To pick up the prize, visit the Fargo Park District offices.

For more information, follow their Earth Day Facebook event and download the GooseChase app.

Paint and Plant at NDSU

NDSU is bringing back its Paint and Plant event, sponsored by Campus Live. The event will feature succulent planting and pottery painting. Students will learn how plants are beneficial to their mental health while getting creative painting pottery for their succulents.

To participate in the event, go to the lower level of the Lower Level of the Memorial Union at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22.

Individual Activities

Pick up garbage around the city

Enjoy the great outdoors

Get started on your veggie and fruit planting

Plant a tree

Swap out plastic bags for reusable bags