YWCA Cass-Clay Hosts Spring Clothing Drive

The Young Women’s Christian Association, better known as the YWCA, located in Cass County will be running a spring clothing drive in the upcoming weeks. This organization was founded to empower women and eliminate racism, amongst other initiatives like supporting families and communities.

YWCA Cass-Clay is running their spring clothing drive this April and donations will be accepted for four days total. Donated items can be dropped off between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from April 14-18 at the South Fargo location at 3000 S University Drive, Fargo.

Items of need are the only goods being accepted during this drive, which are all listed and can be located on the YWCA Cass-Clay webpage. Items of particular need have been listed as women’s casual wear. Specific items listed include leggings, sweatpants, sweatshirts, cotton t-shirts, athletic wear, sports bras and pre-teen and teen clothing of any size. Additional housing and hygiene items, like face wash and bed sheets, are also needed.

Items of need are updated weekly and can be found online, which are accepted year-round. However, YWCA is only able to accept clothing on an ongoing basis. Annual spring and fall drives are held to accept these certain needs.

YWCA encourages any items not applicable to this drive be donated to their partner, Savers Thrift Store. Any goods not on the needs list can be donated at 1623 38th St SW, Fargo.