Wrestling Falls to Wyoming and Utah Valley

North Dakota State Wrestling would start their homestand with a 27-12 loss over conference opponent Wyoming. NDSU would fail to carry the momentum of their Colorado road trip through the long break between meets.

At 125 pounds, Tristan Daughtery would lose a 6-2 decision to the Cowboy’s Garrett Ricks to give Wyoming the early 3-0 lead. Kyle Burwick, at 133, gave the Bison the lead with a 15-0 tech fall over Stockton O’Brien, which gave the Bison a 5-3 lead. Cole Brooks would snatch the lead right back for Wyoming with a pinfall win over Gideon Cole at 1:47 for the 141 bout. Wyoming would grab 6 points, giving them a 9-5 lead.

Gavin Drexler tied the match at nine a piece with his 13-2 major decision over Antonio Avila at 149. North Dakota State would lose back-to-back matches, with Jared Hill picking up a 4-2 decision over the Bison’s Max Petersen in the dual-ranked 157 match. At 165, Cooper Voorhees won a 4-2 decision over NDSU’s Boeden Greenley to put the Cowboys ahead 15-9. Devin Wasley would pick up the last win for the Bison on Friday night with his 5-0 decision over Ethan Ducca.

Eddie Neitenbach would put Wyoming ahead 20-12 and deliver what would be the killing blow to NDSU with his 15-0 tech fall over Andrew McMongale. Joseph Novak defeated NDSU’s Tayshaun Glover in a 9-1 major decision at 197, and Drew Blackburn-Forst would lose a 4-1 sudden victory to Sam Mitchell in the last match of the night.

On Saturday night, NDSU would host Utah Valley, and the Bison would lose a close meet 24-19. To start things off at 125, the Bison’s Tristian Daughtery lost a 5-2 decision to Bridger Ricks. At 133, Kyle Burwick would once again get North Dakota State off to an early lead with his pinfall victory over Kase Mauger. Unfortunately, Gideon Cole would lose to 19th-ranked and 141-pound Haiden Druy in a 19-4 tech fall.

North Dakota State would grab the lead once again with Gavin Drexler’s 11-1 major decision over Smokey McClure to give NDSU a 10-8 lead over the Wolverines. Max Petersen was able to string some wins together for NDSU with a 10-9 decision over Ryker Fullmer; Petersen’s win gave the Bison a 5-point, 13-8 lead.

Boeden Greenley would fall to a 17-4 major decision over Utah Valley’s Terrell Barraclough, who ranks fourth nationally at 165. The Bison would lose their lead, with Mark Takara securing a 17-8 major decision victory over Devin Wasley at 174. The killing blow to the Bison would be delivered by Caleb Uhlenhopp with his 10-0 major decision victory over Andrew McMongale.

In the final three matches of the night, Tayshaun Glover would lose a 10-1 major decision to Kael Bennie, and Drew Blackburn-Forst would send the Bison out on top with a pinfall victory over Jack Forbes. In an extra match at 157, Clay Radenz picked up a 10-1 major decision victory over Tyler Jones to conclude the weekend homestand at Scheels Center.

NDSU wrestling will be back in action next Saturday at the Scheels Center, hosting Big 12 opponent Northern Iowa.