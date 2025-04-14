Women’s Golf Ends Regular Season With Second Place Finish at the Stampede at the Creek

North Dakota Women’s Golf ended the spring half of the 2024-2025 season in Elkhorn, Nebraska, competing at the Stampede at the Creek hosted by the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Seven other teams attended the spring tournament, including NDSU rivals South Dakota and North Dakota. North Dakota State would send six women to compete in the tournament and finish with a total score of 918 over the three-round tournament. The Bison would finish round one with a score of 309, the highest score of the event, and round two would finish with a tournament-best 304. NDSU would end the event with a total score of 305 to finish four strokes behind the rival Coyotes.

Elise Hoven would celebrate her last regular season tournament with the Bison by winning the Stampede at the Creek with a score of 225(+9). Hoven would claim victory with three dominating rounds, opening the first round with a 76(+4), which would start her in third place overall. She would then bounce back in the second round with a 74(+2) to jump up two spots on the leaderboard to finish the first day in second place overall. Finally, she would end the tournament with a final 18 of 75(+3) to finish first overall in the tournament.

Second on the Bison leaderboard was Madi Hicks who would also finish high on the overall leaderboard as she would tied for third overall. Hicks shot 227(+11). In the opening round Hicks shot a 77(+3) to start the event warm. Then in the second round Hicks improved to a 75(+3). Finally, she would finish the season-ending tournament with the same 75(+3) score.

Third for the Bison would be Cora Larson, who would just miss out on a top-ten finish with her tie for 11th. Larson shot a 235(+19). She would start the event hot with a 79(+7) in the opening round and then bounce back with her best performance with a 76(-3). Finally, Larson would end her successful regular season with an 80(+8). Larson put in an amazing effort to end the final tournament of her junior season.

Next for the Bison, and right behind Larson, was Hannah Dunk, who would place tied for 16th with a 237(+21). Dunk started the event with her best round, shooting 77(+5), before taking a small step back in round two with a 79(+7). She would end the event on the right foot, shooting an 81(+9). Dunk put up a great performance to cap off a very successful season.

Norah Roberts would come in 5th for the Bison and tie for 24th overall as she shot a 239(+23). Roberts would start the day shooting an 83(+11) in the opening round and improving in the second round to an 81(+9). Roberts ended the final round with an amazing comeback of 75(+3) to show the performance that she put up in the early-season fall tournaments.

Finally, Avery Bartels would finish her freshman season with a 34th-place tie. She would shoot 249(+33) overall. In the first round, she shot an 85(+13), then improved to an 80(+8). Before ending her freshman season with an 84(+12).

NDSU will compete in the Summit League Championship and the end of the month in Arizona.