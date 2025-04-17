What were they thinking?

Jesus’s disciples must have had a lot of emotions throughout Holy Week

The week leading up to Easter is often referred to as “Holy Week” for Christians, the timeline for Jesus’ last week on earth before His crucifixion.

If you read the account in the Bible, you can see it has quite the ups and downs, from Jesus entering Jerusalem to the praises of the people, clearing the Jewish temple, His death and resurrection.

Can you imagine being one of Jesus’ disciples during Holy Week?

Side note: I will be following the book of Matthew for most of these references, but the majority of them are available in each Gospel.

If you read the four Gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke and John) closely up to Holy Week, you can see the tension rising between Jesus and the religious teachers at the time. They didn’t like this Man from the region of Galilee who was growing in popularity, breaking the rules they added to the Torah God gave Moses on Mount Sinai earlier in the book of Exodus (note: these were rules that man added to the Law; Jesus never broke a Law that God actually gave).

They were already plotting His demise, and the disciples were worried about walking right into the town where the highest danger level was: Jerusalem. The capital of Israel, where the temple was and where the religious leaders lived.

The disciples were probably nervous just at the mention of returning to Jerusalem, but they were also seeing prophecy come true before their eyes.

As young Jewish men, they would be well schooled in the Hebrew Bible (the Old Testament). They would know that the prophet Zechariah predicted the King of kings would come riding on a donkey.

“…see, your king comes to you, righteous and victorious, lowly and riding on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a donkey.” (Zechariah 9:9b).

So Jesus riding into Jerusalem on a donkey was a fulfillment of a prophecy hundreds of years before. Can you imagine studying these passages your whole life only to see them come true before your eyes?

Right after this, Jesus goes straight to the temple (found in Mark 11:15-18, Luke 19:45-47 andJohn 2:14-16) and clears out a bunch of dishonest vendors. This is a great lesson to learn: God will not be mocked.

Jesus then proceeds to heal all the sick that were brought to Him.

So, the week starts out on a high for Jesus. His followers would have been ecstatic! The town loves Him, He’s dealing with some major issues in the temple, healing the sick and they are on the winning side! What could go wrong?

The next day (Monday) brings more excitement. Jesus confronts the religious leaders who are plotting to kill Him (Matthew 21:18-27) and catches them in their own words (spoilers: every time anyone tries to throw Jesus’s words or Scripture back at Him, He always has an answer that shuts them down).

Jesus tells parables and preaches about various topics throughout the week, and while the disciples seem to be soaking up every word, every action, they can’t quite grasp that He is very much alluding to His own death at the end of the week. At the beginning of Matthew 26, He even explicitly tells them He will be crucified and they just don’t get it.

Were they confused? Nervous? Trying not to think about it?

In Mark 9:30-32, Jesus tells them the same thing, but they were afraid to press Him for details. Who wants to know about a friend dying? He tells them He will also rise again in three days, so why are they afraid?

This might seem pretty silly to us, looking back some two thousand years and reading all these events in church or in the comfort of our own home, but we also know how this all ends. They didn’t have the New Testament to tell us the happily ever after of Easter. All they can see are the triumphs of the week, everything Jesus had told them about His kingdom coming and anticipating the changes He will bring.

Israel at the time was under Roman occupation, and all the Israelites wanted was for their country to be their own again. Jesus’s followers grew up with this desire, as did their parents and generations before. If Jesus is Who He says He is, then surely He will free them from Rome, right? All these signs and wonders have to mean their own nation soon!

It would have been quite the confusing week.

One of their own, Judas Iscariot, betrayed Jesus to the religious leaders on the night of the Last Supper. This would have been the Jewish holiday of Passover, when the Israelites celebrated the ending of their slavery in Egypt in the book of Exodus.

All these disciples who had been living on a high all week now saw that their Teacher was very sad, and here He was telling them they would leave Him (Matthew 26: 31-35). How could leave the Man you believed to be the Son of God?

Spoilers again: they did. After Jesus is arrested, all the disciples go into hiding, wondering if He really was Who He had claimed to be, or if they were mistaken. The only one who stayed was John, who was at the cross when Jesus died (John 19:26).

Now what? Had they really been so blind? Could Jesus not be the Son of God?

So, Jesus is dead for three days, and we don’t hear much from the disciples. All we know is what happens after Jesus rises again and appears to everyone in the same room (except Thomas who shows up later).

They were all together, they were all hiding inside and they were all shocked to see Him (Luke 24:36-49).

At this point, if you were a disciple, would you be questioning your sanity?

Jesus doesn’t pop in for a quick “I told you so!” or to ask them how they could possibly miss everything He had already told them. All the miracles, three years’ worth of teachings, traveling across the country and back together, what more could they want?

Turns out, all they needed was for Jesus to rise from death.

I would be pretty ashamed if I was a disciple. Jesus had every right to be at least a little angry. But all He did was reassure them that He was real, reminding them of each promise and each prophecy, and then He ate with them.

Now it all comes together. About four thousand years of prophecy, ever since Genesis chapter three at the first promise of a Savior, it’s all been fulfilled. I wonder when this hit the disciples? They had seen the redemption plan completed, that Jesus had died and conquered death so if we can have salvation through Him (1st Corinthians 15:3-4).

What a week. A triumphant parade, some hard-hitting sermons, a Passover supper, watching their closest Friend and Teacher be arrested, going into hiding, questioning everything you ever believed, worrying over your own life, only for the face you never thought you’d see again to just appear in the room you were feeling sorry for yourself in…being a disciple wasn’t all fun and games!

I don’t know about you, but I’m glad that Jesus meets us where we’re at. He knows about them before we do, and yet He still comes down to us and brings us back up to Him. We all have crazy days, weeks, lives and an assortment of areas we wish we could do better in.

Jesus died for us, anyway. Even after His disciples abandoned Him, afraid and ashamed, He still went to the cross with them on His mind.

That would have been some Sunday morning, whether the disciples were up all night, lost in their thoughts, or asleep trying to forget the reality, to get up the next morning to see the face you never thought you would see again, to realize you are forgiven of all your doubts and everything else you’d ever done wrong?

Looking back now and reading these events, all we can do is imagine what they were all thinking. I know they were rejoicing.

The first Easter morning as a disciple, and centuries later, we can still marvel at the glory of the resurrection.