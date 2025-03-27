What It’s Like Living in Fargo

Despite the cold and windy days in Fargo, there’s plenty to enjoy. One of the standout features of the city is its charming downtown area. While there may not be an abundance of restaurants in downtown Fargo, you’ll find many unique local boutiques and shops. The Lights is a key highlight, connecting both West Fargo and Downtown Fargo Although the lights of the city shine with many different features, the main attraction at The Lights is the plays they put on every August. Over the past few years, they’ve dazzled audiences with productions like Legally Blonde and The Addams Family, capturing the hearts of theater lovers and non-theater lovers alike.

Another place people love to visit is Bluestem Theater. This venue has hosted many concerts over the years, and in recent times, it’s been the home of Thrive fest, a Christian music festival. The festival features a variety of artists, but there’s always one main act everyone looks forward to. In 2022, the headliner was Cory Asbury, Jeremy Camp in 2023, and this past year, it was Casting Crowns that took the stage.

The main thing that I love about Fargo is the hockey games. The hockey games take place.at Scheels Arena. My family and I have been going to the Fargo Force hockey games since I was six years old. The Fargo Force games are a lively mix of concessions and fun activities, with a face painting station where kids can get colorful designs. When summer arrives and hockey takes a break, the baseball season takes over. The Fargo RedHawks, the local baseball team, bring the excitement to town. While hockey may be off-season, Newman Field, the home of the RedHawks, is known for serving some of the best food for sports fans, adding a flavorful touch to the game-day experience.

As for me, I’ve spent the past 19 years of my life in Fargo. Though I was born in Louisiana, Fargo has always been where I grew up. Even though I was born in Louisiana, Fargo will forever be my hometown.