Letter to the Editor￼

Wednesdays With My Advisor: A Graduate Journey of Growth and Mentorship

Every Wednesday at 10 a.m., I find myself eagerly looking forward to my meeting with Dr. Mark Strand, my advisor at NDSU. While that might sound like an unusual highlight in a graduate student’s week, these meetings are far from ordinary. They are moments of growth—both professional and personal—where each conversation brings a blend of calm and curiosity, guiding me through both challenges and new discoveries.

I still remember our very first meeting. I had just arrived from Nepal, filled with excitement and apprehension about adapting to a new academic environment. Watching friends prepare for their meetings with professors, often nervous or overwhelmed, I anticipated the same for myself. But instead, he welcomed me in a way I hadn’t expected. To my surprise, he encouraged me to share my thoughts and concerns prioritizing my adjustment to life at NDSU over immediate work discussions. He reassured me to take time to settle in before diving into academic responsibilities. This warm and open welcome made a lasting impression; from that day, I knew this was going to be different.

In those first weeks of my first year, we met twice a week, each session a mini-lesson in adapting to my new life here—covering everything from project planning and time management to understanding American academic norms. As I gained confidence, our meetings turned to weekly and then to biweekly by my second year as the focus shifted from adjusting to advancing.

These sessions have become a steady rhythm, an anchor in my busy week. These meetings aren’t simply “updates.” They’re spaces where ideas unfold, strategies take shape and small victories are acknowledged. His mentorship extends beyond guiding my research—it’s about sharpening my skills in communication, critical thinking and collaboration. And all of this happens with a focus on sustainable growth—setting action steps with realistic timelines and balancing challenges with encouragement.

A few months ago, I was struggling with one of the research projects that wasn’t progressing as I’d hoped. I felt stuck, and my confidence was slipping. Dr. Strand listened patiently as I explained the issues. Rather than offering a quick fix, he encouraged me to step back and approach it from a different angle. Together, we pinpointed where things had gone off track, but more importantly, he reminded me that this challenge was just one part of a larger learning journey. With his support, I was able to turn things around, and through that experience, I gained a deeper appreciation for resilience

Now, as I write my final paper and prepare to graduate, I find myself reflecting deeply on these meetings and wondering how it will feel to move forward without them. After graduation, there will be no more Wednesday check-ins, and I know I’ll miss that dedicated time for connection, learning and growth. It’s hard to picture my week without that anchor. But I also believe that Dr. Strand has helped equip me with the resilience and skills I’ll need for whatever comes next. I imagine a future where, instead of formal meetings, we might simply meet for coffee—just a casual conversation. Even then, I know the spirit of our discussions will stay the same, centered on positive growth and exploration.

So yes, I wait for Wednesdays. I wait because each meeting is a reminder of my progress and a nudge toward the next step. Wednesdays have become more than just another weekday; they’re milestones marking how far I’ve come and pointing to how far I can go. So, here’s to Wednesdays—the midpoint in my week and, quite often, the turning point in my journey.

Shraddha Adhikari, MPH student