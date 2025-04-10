Vampire Penguin: The Best Shaved Snow Around

I love trying out new coffee shops or fun restaurants. In my search, I found this unique and vibrant shaved snow shop. I knew I had to give it a try. Vampire Penguin offers a one-of-a-kind menu, and they are very selective in their locations. Go take advantage of this special treat in Fargo!

Vampire Penguin was founded on Oct. 31, 2013, by two Filipino brothers. The brothers loved ice candy, which is the Filipino version of Otter Pops, and they wanted to make their own interpretation of Hawaiian shaved ice. This inspiration created a cultural combination consisting of Hawaiian ice texture, creamy and rich Taiwanese ice, and the all-American feel of a snow cone. It’s called shaved snow.

What is shaved snow, exactly? Shaved snow is a guilt-free, light and fluffy dessert. The Vampire Penguin menu has 3-4 times less calories, sugar, and fat than most ice cream and frozen yogurt. These delicacies are gluten-free (excluding a few) and vegan. There are also sugar-free options available.

In addition to shaved snow, Vampire Penguin serves a full coffee menu, bubble waffles, and much more. The Fargo location (4600 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103) has a drive-thru, as well as seating inside the store. If you need to contact Vampire Penguin, email their store or call them at (701) 205-3686.