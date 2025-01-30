Trump’s Second Inauguration: A New Chapter in American Politics

On Jan. 20, 2025, Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term as the 47th President of the United States. The inauguration took place at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, with crowds braving freezing temperatures to witness the event.

In his inaugural address, Trump wasted no time reiterating his signature “America First” approach. He made it clear that his focus for the next four years would be on protecting American jobs, curbing immigration, and restructuring the economy to prioritize U.S. interests. A controversial promise he made was to end birthright citizenship, a policy that has sparked debate for years. The topic of immigration reform is sure to be a hot-button issue, and Trump’s stance will only intensify these discussions.

Trump also stressed the importance of securing the U.S.-Mexico border, calling it an ongoing crisis. He vowed to end what he called the “open borders policy” and made it clear that immediate action would be taken to strengthen border security. One of his more drastic proposals was to declare a national emergency to give his administration more authority in dealing with border issues. He framed these moves as essential for protecting the nation’s economy, security and way of life, signaling that his second term will continue to focus heavily on the border.

Less than a day after the inauguration, Trump signed a series of executive orders to fulfill some of his promises. His first major move was declaring a national emergency at the southern border, which would allow for more resources to be allocated toward securing the area. He also directed federal agencies to designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations, enabling more aggressive actions against cartel violence. On the economic front, Trump pushed forward with new tariffs on imports from certain countries, a strategy he believes will protect American industries and workers. He highlighted the renegotiation of NAFTA, which was replaced by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), as one of his first-term successes.

The inauguration, however, wasn’t without controversy. Trump’s second term marks the continuation of a deeply divided political climate. While his supporters cheered his promises to restore the nation’s strength, protests erupted across the country. At the ceremony, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were booed by parts of the crowd, underscoring just how polarized the political atmosphere has become. A particularly surprising moment came when Elon Musk, attending the inaugural parade, was accused of making a Nazi salute. Musk quickly denied the accusations, but the incident sparked heated discussions on social media, further adding fuel to an already tense political climate.

For students, especially those at schools like NDSU, Trump’s policies will likely have a significant impact. Changes in immigration laws could affect international students, while new tariffs may have consequences for the local economy, particularly in agriculture-heavy states like North Dakota. On campus, students are already discussing what these changes might mean for them. Whether it’s the economic implications of trade policies or the ongoing debate about border security and immigration. Trump’s second term is bound to stir conversations and bring about changes that will impact communities.