Track and Field Hosts First Outdoor Meet of the Season

North Dakota State track and field competed at home for the first time this outdoor season, hosting the NDSU Spring Classic last Friday and claiming plenty of victories. This was the first of three home meets scheduled for the outdoor season.

Women

Jacee Johannsen and Julia Gherardi highlighted the field events, each clearing an outdoor personal-best of 13-05.75 (4.11m) in the pole vault and tying them for third in NDSU history. Johannsen secured the event victory on attempts, and Gherardi earned second place.

Freshman Nyariek Kur soared to a personal best 19-11.00 (6.07m) in the long jump, clinching the win and tying for ninth in school history.

In the throws, Adison Kapitzke delivered an outdoor personal-best in the shot put and won the event with a throw of 48-08.00 (14.83m). Unattached Riley Quinn finished second at 47-02.25 (14.38m). Kapitzke also contributed to the hammer throw, placing third behind teammate Annabel Thorstenson, who led a 2-3-4 Bison finish with a mark of 182-0 (55.47m). Merrideth Spiers followed in fourth at 175-10 (53.61m) and added a second-place finish in the discus at 149-1 (45.46m).

The Bison team of Riika Tirkkonen, Elise Wisnewski, Paige Renschler, and Anika Larson posted a season-best time of 45.51 seconds to win the 4x100m relay. Their performance ranks fifth-fastest in program history. Larson also competed in the wind-aided 100m dash, taking second in 11.50 seconds, and followed closely by Wisnewski in third at 11.63.

Middle-distance runner Acey Elkins clocked 2:16.28 to win the 800m and Kendal Stingle ran a personal-best 1:02.11 in the 400m hurdles, finishing second. In the 100m hurdles, sophomore Marvelous Onwualo placed second with a season-best 14.05.

Camille Deringer claimed third place in the javelin, throwing 132-0 (40.24m). In the high jump, unattached freshman Jaida Fobb cleared 5-03.75 (1.62m) to earn a runner-up finish.

Men

Redshirt freshman Brooks Turner led the Herd on the track, jumping to a personal-best 13.86 in the 110m hurdles to win the event. His time is the second-fastest in NDSU history. He was followed by Brock Johnsen in second place at 14.18. Jonah Dafoe claimed the 800m title in 1:55.33.

Turner then returned to the track for more success, teaming up with Jayden Murdock, Jayden Williams, and Tyler Milkes to win the 4x100m relay in a season-best 41.25 seconds.

Off the track, Zach McGlynn leaped to a career-best 24-09.00 (7.54m) in the long jump to take the win. Senior Hunter Merkley wasn’t far behind, recording 24-05.00 (7.44m) to claim second place.

Jack Packer delivered a personal best in the hammer throw, winning the event with a mark of 185-7 (56.57m). Lastly, Zack Ramos added another victory for NDSU in the shot put, launching a winning throw of 57-08.50 (17.59m).

Coming up, the track team will be heading west to compete in the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California.