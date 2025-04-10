Things I Don’t Get

Some things in life I just don’t understand

Things I don’t understand (but people still do them anyway).

Turning without using your turn signal

I am not a mind reader. I have no idea what the person in the other car is thinking or planning. I know from experience that it’s not that hard, and is actually very helpful for everyone else involved! It prevents accidents and keeps me from having to slam on the brakes because you just happened to cut in front of me without warning.

Video calls/filming at the gym

This one is something I haven’t had to deal with until recently. Yes, I know you want to show off your gains, but no one else wants to be filmed. I’m here to keep my head down and get a workout in, and avoiding your camera makes it harder and more uncomfortable for everyone.

The same goes for the video chats. I’m sure you miss your friends, your brother, your mom, your dog, but there is an appropriate time and place for video calls, and the squat rack is not it (especially if you’re not using headphones). It’s just so uncomfortable.

Socks and Sandals

This one really isn’t harming anyway except myself, but I don’t see the appeal. I’ve worn socks and sandals at brief moments (like when taking the garbage out), and I can’t stand it. Seriously, I want to know why this style is having a moment! I don’t find it comfortable or convenient and the look doesn’t do much for me. It’s a free country, and you can wear whatever footwear you want, socks or no socks, but I do not understand this trend.

Influencers

Is anyone else as confused as I am?

Disclaimer: I don’t hate all influencers. Some clearly have talent, or interesting lives or ideas that I enjoy watching, and some are just plain hilarious. I will watch an influencer out of pleasure, but even the ones I enjoy make me wonder why I keep scrolling at times.

What I don’t understand is a much longer list: Why do we idolize these people? Why do we believe everything they tell us? Why do we want to be like people we don’t even know? What makes some influencers big and some not? Why do they feel like their lives need to be all over the internet, and what’s more, why do we validate them? Obsess over them? Wish we could be them?

My list goes on.

We all say we know that not everything on the internet is real, but do we really believe it? Why is the way an Instagram mom styles her hair, or a YouTuber paints his car, or an unboxing video all so important for us to watch?

My psychology major is really showing here, but I just. Don’t. Get. It.

Fireworks for Personal Use

I have never loved fireworks. Sure, a sparkler or smoke bomb here or there is cool, but the only time I really like them is far away, blown up by professionals, a safe distance from me.

My hometown of West Fargo allows fireworks for personal use (I know they’re illegal based on where you live) and that is one of the dumbest rules I wish the city never passed.

They are permitted during the week of Independence Day and New Year’s Eve, which only makes me dread going to sleep on those nights.

They are a safety hazard, for one thing, and many people shoot them off under the influence, but my main beef is the noise.

The noise alone lasts well into the night, and for those of us who have to be up early the next morning for work, or even if you just want to get in a decent night’s sleep, that is impossible to do when a steady stream of bottle rockets is exploding less than half a football field away from my bed.

I also feel horrible for the combat veterans who have to listen to the noise. I have never been through combat (praise God), but we have veterans in our lives with PTSD and the noise of fireworks is very similar to their experiences. What kind of respect is that to someone who faithfully served our country to give us all the freedoms we celebrate on the Fourth of July?

I don’t want to act like the world is horrible and I hate everything, so I want to end on something positive: a rapid-fire list of things I love that people do, especially here in Midwest-nice country.

Holding the door for the person behind you, being able to talk about the weather at any and every point (this avoids awkward “what do I say” moments when the employees are ringing up my groceries), girls making room for each other in the mirror at the bathroom, everyone who plays the piano in the Union and drivers who actually stop to let pedestrians cross at the crosswalk.

There you have it! To sum it up, be considerate and aware of the people around you, and respect yourself and others. We’re all living in this world together, so let’s do the best we can.