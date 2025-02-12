The Watchable Wildlife Fund Should Be A Required Donation

Care for all nature, not just the parts that make money

North Dakotans should be required to donate to the watchable wildlife fund. Line 31 of your North Dakota state tax return asks how much you’d like to voluntarily donate to the Department of Game and Fish for the Watchable Wildlife fund. In North Dakota, as is across the US, the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) gathers most of its funding via the Pittman-Robertson Act and the Dingell-Johnson Act, which requires an additional tax on all firearms, hunting, and fishing equipment. However, this sets a precedent that the only wildlife the DNR should care for is wildlife that the stakeholder (I’ll get back to what this word means) can hunt. This is why our deer, game birds, and fish have such strong populations compared to, say, our state bird, the Western Meadowlark, whose population has declined almost 40% since 1966.In fact, that percentage decline is common among all prairie songbirds and should alarm everyone!

In 1961, China experienced what is now known as The Great Chinese Famine which was brought on by a campaign to ‘eliminate pests’. One of these pests was the Eurasian Tree Sparrow. This measly little sparrow was the bulwark against locusts, which, after the sparrow’s population declined, took over the fields of crops and caused so much agricultural damage that it led to 20 to 30 MILLION people dying from starvation.

I mentioned stakeholders earlier in this article and I now intend to expand on what that means in this context. A stakeholder in natural resources is anyone who benefits from or interacts with natural resources in any capacity. Most people think this applies only to hunters and fishers but in reality it’s everyone. Ranchers, farmers, guides, gardeners, tree trimmers, oil miners, windmill producers, office workers, teachers, students, old people, young people, and especially YOU. Think about this, were all of those 20 to 30 million people farmers? No. They were average citizens like you and because of mismanagement of natural resources, they paid the ultimate price.

Keep in mind this is just about the effects of songbirds. The watchable wildlife fund covers funding in association for birds of prey (bald eagles for example), reptiles, and amphibians. Taken from the North Dakota Game and Fish website, the fund also contributes to, “On-the-ground conservation of wildlife and their habitat.”, as well as, “publicizing watchable wildlife opportunities to encourage all citizens to get outdoors and explore North Dakota’s wildlife.”. Promoting care for our wildlife also helps prevent anthropogenic (human caused) natural disasters, like the Great Chinese Famine, from ever happening again.

I spoke with the Department of Game and Fish’s Patrick Isakson, a conservation biologist, about the watchable wildlife fund and its benefits. According to Isakson, the watchable wildlife fund brings in about $20,000 every year with it steadily increasing in the past 8 years. This money really does help but with a caveat, it needs time. The latest project that was completed with this money was an education center in Bismarck that needed several years of donations to complete. These donations however just don’t compare to the money raised from the Pittman-Robertson and Dingell-Johnson acts, which accounts for about 10 – 15% of the department’s total budget. And with the money that comes from licenses and stamps, it goes back into those species they’re sold for. Which isn’t a bad thing on its own, quite the contrary. In other countries, such as India, hunting is banned or strictly regulated. This creates a void in care as the citizens, who never interact with wildlife in a hunting capacity, have no reason to bother about wildlife beyond a small sense of empathy for their dwindling populations. Hunting brings in money and since money is preferred to be used on the species that are hunted, it fosters care between citizens and wildlife. And therein lies the problem and the whole point of this article, the animals that are not hunted, are not cared for and they should be. Because every animal plays an important role in the environment and without them, horrible disasters could occur, affecting us all.

Remember, everyone is a stakeholder. Whether you know it or not. That’s why I think North Dakotans should be required to contribute to the watchable wildlife fund.