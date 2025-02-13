Is Taste Having a Working Pinterest Account?

Microtrends are out. Modern-style culture relies on social media and the mass production of low-quality outfits. Brands thrive on selling us cheaply made clothing as a way to signal our identity. The trend cycle has been unsustainable for a while. The fashion industry is responsible for 10% of global carbon emissions—making it the second largest industrial polluter, right behind oil. Fast fashion produces 92 million tonnes of textile waste every year, with the majority of these clothes ending up in landfills or toxic incinerators. The breakneck speed of the trend cycle further exacerbates the issue, as we throw away clothing that is no longer “in style.” Items that once seemed fresh like cottagecore, Y2K, and athleisure, often end up as waste after only a few months.

Microtrends—momentary, viral styles—amplify this demand. One clear example is the “office siren” trend, a nostalgia-driven return to 80’s corporate fashion. As soon as influencers (and the wealthy in general) begin posting about these trends, millions of consumers, especially young people, rush to replicate the looks without considering the quality of the clothes or the long-term impact of their purchase.

The race to stay on top of trends also perpetuates a distorted sense of identity. Fashion becomes an arena for external validation and signaling. Instead of dressing for self-expression, consumers are pushed into an endless cycle of adopting trends that don’t reflect who they really are. This pressure to constantly chase “newness”—whether it’s “quiet luxury” or “normcore”—creates a shallow pursuit of identity, shaped more by corporate interests and viral moments than true individuality.

The environmental and social impacts of microtrends make following them a certain “OUT” on my 2025 list. The coolest thing to wear is what you already have, and if you get rid of the Shein app (and its derivatives) you will free yourself to find your own personal style that can outlast passing trends.