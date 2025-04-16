Tariffs Increase in the U.S.

The first few months of Donald Trump’s second presidency have brought about change in a variety of ways. President Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border, fired large numbers of federal employees, cut funding in multiple departments, and has engaged in peace talks with foreign leaders. To say it has been eventful would be an absolute understatement. While all of this has been going on, people from all over have been discussing and debating another popular Trump policy, that policy being tariffs. Every single political commentator, politician and news anchor has had something to say about the increased tariffs.

Despite being a popular subject of discussion, not many people even know what tariffs are or what they are intended to do. A 2024 poll conducted by research specialists showed that over half of Americans do not know what tariffs are. This is a shocking statistic considering the fact that discussions about tariffs are constantly taking place in the media. This same poll discovered, that despite not knowing what they are, a majority of Americans still have strong opinions about tariffs.

Before jumping into the recent tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, it is important to first give a simple definition of a tariff and an explanation about what it is they are intended to do. A tariff is simply a tax imposed by one country on goods and services imported from another. Governments impose tariffs to influence other countries, to raise their revenues and to protect their competitive advantage. For example, say the American government places tariffs on certain Chinese goods. This would mean that Americans pay a tax on Chinese goods. Citizens of the country who impose the tariffs are the ones who have to pay the taxes. Tariffs increase the price of foreign-made goods, which is supposed to encourage consumers to buy elsewhere. Preferably, they will buy goods made in their own country.

Those who support tariffs believe that they protect local industries from foreign competition. When costs of foreign goods increase, people will be more likely to spend their money locally rather than buying foreign goods for a cheaper price. As local industries grow, this will create jobs and increase hiring, which will lead to economic growth. Those in support of imposing tariffs also believe that tariffs are a smart way for governments to collect revenue that can be used for a variety of purposes.

Those who oppose tariffs point out that these measures increase prices for consumers which can, in turn, increase the cost of living. They also believe that tariffs can strain international relationships. When one country imposes a tariff, it is likely that another country will retaliate with a counter-tariff. Restricting trade between countries inevitably leads to conflict. Those who oppose tariffs also suggest that tariffs reduce the variety of goods available to consumers and can lead to economic inefficiency when countries focus on producing certain goods domestically that would be much cheaper to produce abroad.

Throughout his entire campaign, Trump has clearly stated his support and enthusiasm for tariffs, which has not been an entirely popular position even among his own party. Many conservatives have raised concerns about increases in prices and the potential foreign relations strains that might occur due to Trump’s policy on tariffs.

What tariffs has Trump imposed so far?

After winning the election in 2025 Trump announced that he would be placing 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada if they did not take immediate action against illegal immigration and drug trafficking into the United States. Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau responded to this by developing a security plan for the Canada-U.S. Border. Even so, Trump announced that the tariffs would begin on Feb. 4th with 10% reduction for Canadian energy products. Both Countries have responded with counter-tariffs and the U.S. has continued to go back and forth with Canada and Mexico over the following months.

On Feb. 1st Trump imposed a 10% baseline tariff on Chinese goods on top of the 10% remaining from his first term, which resulted in a 20% total tariff. China responded by imposing a 10% tariff on oil and a 15% tariff on coal. After this, Trump raised the tariffs by 10% and China responded by placing 15% tariffs on U.S. chicken, wheat and corn. The nations have since gone back and forth, each increasing tariffs on one another.

The Trump administration has also imposed sanctions on the United Kingdom, India, Columbia, Singapore, South Korea, as well as several many countries. It would take several articles to fully delve into the details of all of the tariffs imposed so far.

These tariffs have been put in place to accomplish several goals for the Trump administration. Trump has proposed that tariffs could serve as a valuable source of revenue for the U.S. He has suggested that the revenue collected from tariffs could allow him to cut taxes and to reduce the national debt. He hopes that tariffs will boost U.S. manufacturing and protect industries vital to national security such as the steel and aluminum industries.

Even though there are potential positive impacts of tariffs, there are also several negative consequences that could occur. As stated above, tariffs increase consumer prices which limits the purchasing power of individuals. These increased prices for businesses and consumers can eventually slow the economic growth of countries.

The conversation around tariffs involves discussions of economics, politics and international relations. These are extremely complex subjects in and of themselves but when combined, everything gets extremely complicated and hard to understand. Most Americans do not have the time to be totally informed about tariffs, and policy makers know this and take advantage of this. It is important that Americans remain informed so that they do not get caught up in the emotionally charged claims coming from the media and politicians.