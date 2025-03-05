St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

With St. Patrick’s Day one hop, skip and jump over the rainbow away, festivities for the Irish holiday are among us. Here are some ways to celebrate:

Fargo-Moorhead has hosted a St. Patrick’s Day parade every year for the past 28 years. This year’s annual parade will be held on Mar. 15 to celebrate the holiday. The parade will start rolling at 11:00 a.m. along Broadway N from Northern Pacific Avenue to 6th Avenue North. Over 10,000 observers come every year to watch the deliberate floats, marching bands, and equestrian entries. All ages are welcome and are encouraged to be just a little Irish for the day.

The Celtic Festival is another way to celebrate treasured Irish traditions and culture. This year the festival is being held on Mar 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with the doors opening at 9:30 a.m. Admission for this festivity is $5 and children under the age of 10 are free of admission. There will be live music, unique demonstrations, food, and storytelling from Irish heritage. The cultures being represented include Wales, Brittany, Cornwall, Ireland, Scotland, Isle of Man and Galicia. If you are interested in this festival go to the Hjemkomst Center located at 202 1 Ave N Moorhead, Minnesota 56560.

One last event to observe the holiday is by signing up for the St. Patrick’s Day 5K & 10K. This race is on Mar. 16 and will be starting at 10:00 a.m. in Moorhead. Registration and packet pickup for this event is at Moorhead Center Mall. Registration closes on Mar. 14 at 11:00 p.m. This race will be chip-timed and is hosted by The Lake Agassiz Pacers. If running is your cup of tea, this event is for you!

As you can see there are many ways to embrace your inner Irish for the weekend!