Spring into Action: April & May Events at NDSU and Around Fargo

As the weather warms up, Fargo and North Dakota State University come alive with a vibrant lineup of events throughout April and into early May. From family-friendly attractions to music, art, and academic showcases, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this spring.

Dance enthusiasts can catch the Fargo-Moorhead Ballet’s production of Cinderella at the Fargo Theatre on April 12, promising a night of stunning choreography and timeless music. Music fans won’t be disappointed either; G-Eazy takes the stage at Butler Machinery Arena on April 18, followed by a VIP event with legendary vocalist Geoff Tate on April 23 at Sanctuary Events Center.

Over at NDSU, students and community members can explore a wide range of educational and professional development events. Student Research Days (April 9–10) spotlight innovative work from both graduate and undergraduate students, showcasing everything from science and technology to the arts.

NDSU also hosts the ASABE North Central Intersectional Conference (April 24–25), featuring workshops and networking in agricultural and biological engineering. ASABE President Douglas R. Otto is set to give a keynote address. And for green thumbs, the Spring Fever Garden Forums continue through April 15, offering practical gardening advice and expert-led workshops, both in-person and online.

Looking Ahead to May

For those planning to stick around Fargo into May, there’s even more to look forward to.

On May 4, Jade Presents is bringing the nationally touring Fargo Spring Wine Walk to downtown Fargo, offering a fun way to explore local shops while sampling a variety of wines. Tickets include a commemorative glass and access to exclusive in-store deals, perfect for a laid-back spring Saturday.

NDSU’s Spring Choral Concert is set for May 5 at Festival Concert Hall, featuring performances from several student vocal ensembles. It’s a great chance to experience the musical talent on campus before finals week hits full swing.

And for those itching for one last event before summer break, Fargo Marathon Week kicks off May 13, with pre-race events, wellness expos, and shorter fun runs happening in the days leading up to the big race on May 18. Whether running or cheering from the sidelines, the marathon brings the entire community together in a celebration of fitness and local pride.

Make the Most of Spring in Fargo

Whether in the mood for circus fun, a night at the ballet, student research showcases, or wine and music in the city, spring in Fargo is full of opportunities to engage, relax, and explore. With April winding down and May picking up, there’s no better time to take advantage of everything NDSU and the greater Fargo area have to offer.