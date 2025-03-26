Spring Campus Events

Totally 2000s

Campus Attractions is partnering with the Residence Hall Association to host a throwback event for any students that are interested. This 2000s themed night is running from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, March 28 and will be held in Cater Hall’s Multipurpose Room. Those in attendance can take part in a DIY Slime bar, win prizes and play video or board games. Free snacks and drinks will be provided.

H.E.L.P.S Career Fair

The Career and Advising Center organized a career fair specifically for those interested in careers within health, education, law enforcement or public service. This expo will begin at 1 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1. The event will be held in the Oceti Sakowin Ballroom on the second floor in the Memorial Union. This is a brand new event that is designed specifically for students interested in these fields, but anyone interested is welcome to attend. There is no registration required for the event, but bring a student ID for check-in.

Palette Party

The National Residence Hall Honorary is hosting a relaxing, art-filled evening from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, April 4. Head to Cater Hall’s Multipurpose Room for an “evening of color, creativity, and connection!” Canvases are provided so you can express yourself in a comfy atmosphere, as well as indulge in free snacks and drinks. This is an open invitation for any student looking for an artistic outlet and all are encouraged to attend.

Sex Positivity Expo

The Women’s Activist Organization is taking a positive look at sexual health in their Sex Expo that is being held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, April 14 in Memorial Union’s Ballroom A. This event “uses a feminist lens to connect local businesses with students through educational opportunities.” Everyone is welcome to attend and free prizes, goodies and snacks will be available.

Consent Fries

Campus Attractions is working with NDSU’s Violence Prevention Educators to “provide a palatable way to talk about consent.” This event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22, inside the Student Activities Office on the main floor of the Memorial Union. Students that attend get the chance to learn more about what consent is and how it relates to them through eating french fries, asking questions and having open conversations.

May Pajama Jam

Students in need of a break before finals have their backs covered by Campus Attractions. From 8-10 p.m. on Monday, May 5, students can relax with a movie and free snacks. Head to the second floor of the Memorial Union to Prairie Rose for pre-finals week fun. All students are encouraged to attend.