Spring Break in Fargo: Budget-Friendly Activities

NDSU’s spring break from March 10-14 is approaching, and many students are choosing to stay in Fargo for an affordable and enjoyable break. The forecast for the week includes daytime highs from the mid-40s°F to low 50s°F, with lows ranging from the mid-20s°F to low 30s°F. Whether seeking outdoor activities or indoor entertainment, there are plenty of options for students looking to make the most of their time off.

Spring Break Events

Several events are scheduled during spring break that may be of interest:

Fargo Ice Revue: A Musical Ice Extravaganza Dates: March 14 (7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.), March 15 (7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.), March 16 (1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Location: Cornerstone Bank Arena

Performances by skaters from the Red River Valley Figure Skating Club will highlight the event. 67th Annual Pancake Karnival Date: March 14 (7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Location: FARGODOME

Pancakes and Fargo Kiwanis sausage will be served. Proceeds benefit mental wellness initiatives in Island Park. Fargo Force Hockey Games Dates: March 14 and March 15

Location: SCHEELS Arena

The Fargo Force will face the Muskegon team in a pair of hockey games. Free Movie Screening at West Fargo Public Library Date: March 10 (1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

Location: West Fargo Public Library

A free screening of the film Once (Rated R) will be available. Chad Daniels Stand-Up Comedy Date: March 14

Location: Fargo Theatre

Comedian Chad Daniels will perform a night of stand-up comedy.

Free and Low-Cost Activities

Fargo offers several budget-friendly activities for students looking to stay active or relax:

Outdoor Activities

Ice skating at the Fargo Civic Center is available on select days at no cost. The Red River Zoo offers walking trails with an entry fee, while parks such as Lindenwood Park provide paths along the river for walking and biking.

The Plains Art Museum offers free admission to students with a valid ID. The museum features rotating exhibitions, including works by local artists.

The library offers free Wi-Fi, books and movies. It also hosts events like craft nights and community talks.

Indoor Activities

For students seeking indoor entertainment, several options are available:

Bowling

The Bowler, a local bowling alley, offers affordable rates for students.

Local escape rooms offer discounted group rates, providing a fun and interactive experience.

Students can host cooking or crafting nights at home, trying new recipes or DIY projects with friends.

Spring break in Fargo doesn’t have to be expensive to be fun. With a variety of free or low-cost activities, staying local offers a refreshing and budget-friendly break. Students can definitely make the most of their time off without leaving town!