Softball Drops Home Series to UND

NDSU softball took one on the chin two weeks ago as they were swept by the Mavericks of Omaha, scoring only one run in the three games. The Bison hoped their second home series of the year would yield a different result as the old rival from 75 miles up north came to Fargo for a three-game set. UND came to town 22-18, looking to gain ground on South Dakota State, St. Thomas, and Omaha atop the Summit League.

The two teams played to a split on a Saturday afternoon at Tharaldson Park, as game one was a pitchers’ duel. Piper Reed and UND’s Jackie Albrecht would each pitch seven innings, and only one run was allowed. Unfortunately for NDSU, that one run was scored by UND as Callie Honig would hit a solo home run in the second inning. That was all that Albrecht would need, as in her seven innings, she only allowed two hits and struck out six.

Piper Reed would take the loss as she pitched nearly as well as she punched out four and allowed four hits in her seven innings, but the one run allowed turned out to be the difference as UND won game one 1-0.

Game two was all NDSU as the Bison blanked the Fighting Hawks 8-0. The Herd started strong in the first as back-to-back RBI doubles from Bella Dean and Chloe Woldruff gave the home team a 2-0 lead. Amai Hanta would extend the lead to three with an RBI single in the second inning.

The third inning started with a bang as Bella Dean belted a lead-off homer. Later in the inning, Savannah Henzler came up with the bases loaded, and she came through with a two-run RBI single to make it a 5-0 game. In the fourth, Rylee Henderson would single to right and score Star Cortez on a UND throwing error to make it 6-0.

NDSU would send the home crowd home early with a two-run home run from Jessica Delatorre to run rule UND 8-0 in five innings.

Savy Williams toed the slab for NDSU, and she was electric as she allowed three hits, one free pass, and two strikeouts in five innings.

The rubber match was an extra-inning thriller that went UND’s way as the Fighting Hawks won in eight innings, 5-3. North Dakota would lead 1-0 after one, as back-to-back doubles would get Fighting Hawks on the board first. The Bison would load the bases, but were not able to score in their half of the first. The lead was stretched to two in the second as another RBI double led to a run in this series.

Woldruff would cut the lead in half on an RBI single in the third, but North Dakota would push the lead back to two in the fourth with yet another RBI double. The theme in this series was the RBI double, and NDSU needed one more than ever in the seventh, and they got it. Henderson would double home Hanta, and Rylee would score later in the inning, as Woldruff would hit a clutch RBI single to tie the score at three.

In extras, UND would go up by two as two runs would score two on a bases-loaded RBI single. North Dakota held off North Dakota State in the eighth to win it 5-3 and take the series two games to one.

Savy Williams would take the loss in relief, going six and two-thirds, allowing three runs on nine hits while striking out four. Kaitlyn Dunford would start the game and only get through an inning and a third as she gave up two early runs on three hits.

The schedule only gets tougher this week for NDSU as they head to Madison, Wisconsin, to face the Badgers before heading to Brookings for a conference showdown with South Dakota State.