Restaurant Review: Morty’s Bar and Grill

I recently found myself just driving to drive, only to end up completely lost late at night in the middle of nowhere. Although it was scary at first, it left room for new experiences and is exactly how I found this restaurant. I was completely lost at about 11 p.m. and got off the highway after noticing a building with lights on. Luckily, it happened to be a little bar and grill right off the highway in Glyndon. It’s called Morty’s Bar and Grill and is a unique little place with many different kinds of food. Similar to other restaurants close to campus, it had games like pool and the music was a great vibe for late-night solo traveling.

Not only are their prices amazing, mostly ranging from $6 to $15, but their food also tastes great. My favorite is their meat pizza. While I haven’t had a ton of their food other than the pizza, their reviews seem to indicate that their other food is equally tasty. The staff is also very kind and willing to help out and make adjustments. The general crowd is also fun and energetic, so the experience is truly never boring.

If you enjoy driving and experiencing new things, Morty’s Bar and Grill is a great start. It’s not too far, but is still a 22-minute drive away from campus—this makes it the perfect little road trip destination for those looking for something to do alone, with family or with friends.