Recruiter Feature: Doosan Bobcat

Doosan Bobcat designs and manufactures compact equipment like what is used in construction or landscaping, and their North American headquarters is in West Fargo, meaning they often work with NDSU students and grads. The Spectrum spoke with Kiley Houge, HR Specialist II in Talent Acquisition, Kristin Aswege, HR Specialist in Talent Acquisition, and Chelsey Singhateh, Early Talent Program Manager, about what they look for in new employees that they are hiring at Bobcat.

What does a recruiter look for in potential employees including qualities/skills and experience?

Our recruiting team looks for a mix of qualities, skills and experiences in potential employees. For college students, some key traits to highlight include adaptability, a willingness to learn and the ability to collaborate. Strong communication and teamwork skills are essential, as they show that you can work well with others in a professional setting.

In terms of skills, having a solid foundation in critical thinking and problem-solving can really help you stand out. Even if you don’t have a lot of work experience yet, internships, volunteer work or participation in campus organizations can demonstrate your practical abilities and dedication.

Ultimately, we want candidates who not only have the right qualifications but also align with our company’s values and culture. As you prepare for your future career, focus on developing these qualities and be ready to share your unique experiences during the hiring process! (Kiley)

What “soft skills” do you look for in candidates (aka what is a good trait to foster that doesn’t involve their education)?

Throughout the hiring process, our recruiting team focuses on key soft skills. Strong communication and teamwork are crucial for working well together and appreciating different viewpoints. Adaptability is also important—it helps candidates thrive in changing situations. We look for a proactive approach to problem-solving, as it shows initiative and creativity. Plus, strong critical thinking skills are essential for analyzing challenges and making smart decisions. Developing these skills can make a big difference in how a candidate contributes to their team and succeeds in their role. (Kiley)

What is important about a candidate’s education? Do grades, extracurriculars, what school they went to, whether they worked during school, etc. matter?

Grades matter, but they’re only part of the story. Extracurricular activities can showcase a candidate’s leadership and teamwork skills, and we can’t overlook the importance of relevant work experience and personal achievements. When a candidate brings a mix of these strengths, it really makes them shine. (Kiley)

What majors do you cater to? What does Doosan Bobcat do (as far as projects and type of work)?

We have many majors our jobs cater to, engineering being the largest. We have many positions that require an industrial, mechanical, electrical, or computer engineering degree. The type of work associated with this is in our manufacturing plants working through the manufacturing processes, working in our R&D offices in Bismarck or Gwinner, ND for designing new ideas to improve our product line, and working at our Fargo Studio on our electrical and embedded engineering teams.

Our office in West Fargo is our North American Headquarters, here is where you will find most of our business functions from Human Resources, Marketing, Sales, Supply Chain and more. (Kristin)

Do you have internships and if so, what do those include?

We have over 200 co-op and internship opportunities each year. About 65% of these are in our engineering functions, and the other 35% are in our business functions. (Kristin)

Have you hired NDSU grads in the past? What do you think it is about NDSU that makes them good candidates?

Yes, we have a strong history of hiring NDSU graduates and current students into both intern/co-op and fulltime roles. What sets NDSU candidates apart is our long-standing partnership with the university, which allows us to understand each other’s goals and values deeply. This partnership creates a great match because we share a commitment to preparing students for real-world challenges. Being a North Dakota-born company with global reach, we value the work ethic, technical expertise, and community-minded approach that NDSU instills in its graduates–qualities that resonate with our company culture. (Chelsey)

Do you hire people without business or technical degrees, such as in the social sciences? Do they have a hard time in the working environment?

While we primarily hire candidates with business or technical degrees due to the nature of our work, we’re always open to considering individuals from various fields, including the social sciences, if they bring relevant skills and experience. (Chelsey)

What type of person would thrive in the company culture at Doosan Bobcat?

Doosan Bobcat’s three values that are the foundation of our organizational culture are:

Bring the Passion.

Believe in each other.

Create tomorrow.

That being said, we need all types of people in our organization, and we have a culture that allows anyone to succeed. We need the Doers, the Dreamers, the Game Changers, the Innovators, the Makers and the Rule Breakers; to keep growing and creating the tomorrow that we all want. (Kristin)

Should someone only apply if they exactly fit the job description? For what positions is that more important?

You don’t have to match every detail in a job description to apply! While a strong fit is beneficial, many employers look for potential and varied experiences. If you have most of the skills and a desire to learn, you should apply!

For roles that need specific technical expertise, such as an advanced engineering or IT role, fitting the job description is more crucial. But for jobs in areas that are more creative or collaborative, unique experiences can really shine. If you believe you can bring something valuable, don’t hesitate to put your application in! (Kiley)

What would your advice be for a new grad or college upperclassman who is going to be looking for a job soon?

Keep an open mind–a position might not be in the best location, or it might not be what you want to do for the rest of your career, but keep in mind that every role you have will give you new skills and these will transfer to your future role. Each role is a building block to help you succeed in the future. (Kristin)