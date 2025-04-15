Reclaiming Attention: The Dumb Phone Movement

During lockdown, I was extremely active in a niche online community. My screen time peaked at 11 hours a day, which—let’s be honest—is insane. I was fluent in meme culture, swiping endlessly between Urbit, Discord and Instagram. But when I go camping and leave my phone behind, I feel something I don’t often feel in regular life: calm. Present. Whole. It’s hard to talk to people in real life when you’re in a whole alternative universe most of the day—that’s why the “dumb phone” movement is gaining ground, especially on college campuses.

Groups at schools like Duke, NYU, and MIT are starting clubs centered around ditching smartphones and reclaiming attention spans. These students are pushing back against a culture of passive scrolling and algorithmic addiction. Some of these clubs spend their meeting time learning about older technologies, but in general, they are focused on reclaiming attention spans and fostering genuine connections not mediated by social media “clout” and the currencies of likes and mutual friends.

But here’s the thing: not everyone can ditch smartphones. In some professions, a digital presence is essential. If you’re in media, marketing, music, or even law (especially with tech and IP), your online persona is part of your professional toolkit. I know this firsthand. After taking a year off of social media—a time in which I was noticeably happier—I redownloaded Instagram and realized I’d missed a lot. People texted me more when I posted. Opportunities came my way. For better or worse, we live in a world where visibility equals validity. Sometimes it feels like I only exist if I post. We’re all guilty of perpetuating these feelings in each other. (Ultimately, the blame is on tech corporations mining our data)

That’s why we need middle-ground solutions. I’ve been thinking someone should start a club where members share a pool of dumb phones—flip phones, keypad-only burners, even old Nokias—and take turns using them for a week at a time. We could split the cost, rotate ownership, and log our experiences with digital cameras and blogs. It’s not about quitting cold turkey; it’s about testing alternatives in a low-stakes way. Maybe we discover we don’t need smartphones all the time. Maybe we find out that we do. The benefits of using a dumb phone are pretty straightforward: better attention span, less comparison and fewer distractions. Your brain stops jumping from app to app, and you start noticing things again—birds, conversations and how the light looks on your friend’s face. Studies show that our perception of our own attractiveness is skewed by constantly seeing filtered beauty online. Taking a break from constantly seeing digitally enhanced hot people does wonders for self-esteem. But there are drawbacks, too. No GPS. No access to rideshare apps. Group chats become complicated. And let’s be real: you will miss a lot of memes.

Still, it’s worth asking the question: what do we gain from being always on, and what might we reclaim by turning off? If nothing else, the dumb phone movement is a reminder that we don’t have to live on someone else’s algorithmic timeline. We can choose our own pace. We can rot less. For me, the first step has been letting my phone die, and not picking it up again until it’s been fully charged in another room. But, I hope to get the chance to experience the flip phone life, even just as a trial period.