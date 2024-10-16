RA Applications to Open Soon

Applications to be an RA for the 2025-2026 school year will open later in the month, according to the NDSU website, and so it is time for students to start thinking about whether being an RA is right for them.

“It seemed like a fun way to get involved and be a source to people who needed one,” said Lily Aakre, who is currently an RA in North Weible. Aakre is majoring in food science, and this is her second year at NDSU. She was inspired to apply for her position by her freshman-year RA, who she thought did a good job of filling the role.

There are some major benefits to being an RA—it’s a position that looks good on a resume and can build leadership skills and responsibility, and it’s also a good way to meet new friends and help people out. “The best part of being an RA for me is that I really like the team that I work with,” said Aakre. “We have a really big group and it’s been really fun getting to know these people.”

Of course, the most tangible benefit that RAs receive is free housing, as well as their choice of a five-day or seven-day meal plan for most residence halls, or a block plan if they are assigned to Niskanen or Matthew Living Learning Center. In addition, they get a 50-dollar scholarship, with an additional 25 dollars for every two semesters they work as an RA.

RAs get such a great deal on room and board because their position comes with a lot of responsibilities. Depending on the size of the residence hall they are assigned to, they may have to spend multiple nights and weekends a month on duty. They are also responsible for leading Welcome Week, helping their residents get settled in, answering any questions they have about campus and resolving conflicts on their floor.

Those who choose to be RAs also must be prepared to give up the opportunity to pursue internships or working a lot of hours at other jobs, which may be exactly what some people are looking for while not being ideal for others. RAs will move in two weeks before the rest of campus and spend that time training to be able to help their residents with problems or to direct them to someone who can help them.

Though it can be a difficult job at times, Aakre would encourage anyone who thinks they would be a good fit for it to apply. “If it seems like something you would like to do, I’d say you should apply, but if it doesn’t sound appealing to you then don’t do it,” she said. “Some people are worried that they aren’t extroverted enough but you just have to be personable…it can be awkward at first but you realize everyone’s just a person.”

Aakre’s last piece of advice: “Apply early!” Anyone who is interested in being an RA should stay tuned for applications to open up in just a few weeks so that they can stay on top of the application process.