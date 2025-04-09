Author’s Note: Research is credited to National Day Calendar, Siblings Day Foundation website and NPR

There are many people who have siblings. Brothers, sisters, older and younger, siblings have a relationship unlike anything you might see elsewhere.

Apr. 10 is National Siblings Day in honor of brothers and sisters all over the world. The idea originated in 1995 with New York native Claudia Evart. She was born the youngest of three children. She described her older siblings as her first best friends and mentors. Her sister Lisette died in a car accident when she was nineteen, along with their father. Her brother Alan died fourteen years later after being injured in a fall. “You always think they’ll be there,” Evart told NPR in an interview in 2024.

In 1995, ten years after her brother died, Claudia Evart was struck with overwhelming loneliness while celebrating her birthday. She realized that she would never share another birthday with her siblings again. To combat her grief, Evart developed the idea for National Siblings Day on Apr. 10—her sister Lisette’s birthday. She thought that if there was a Mother’s Day and a Father’s Day, brothers and sisters should have a day for themselves in the mix. The holiday is now recognized in countries across the globe. (Don’t worry, only children. Apr. 12 is National Only Child Day, so you’re not left out!)

Evart also founded the Siblings Day Foundation, a nonprofit that raises awareness for the holiday and strives to bring siblings closer together. According to their website, “Siblings Day Foundation seeks to unite and reunite siblings who may have been separated by distance, by circumstance, by birth and adoption, or interpersonal familial issues.” Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama have all recognized the holiday during their presidencies.

Evart encourages everyone to take advantage of the time they have with the people they love.