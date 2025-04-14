Men’s Golf Finishes 9th in Old Corkscrew Intercollegiate

With the Men’s Golf season winding down, the Bison headed to Florida to participate in the ten-team Old Corkscrew tournament hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University. The Bison would struggle in a very competitive field, finishing second to last in ninth place with a team score of 902(+38). Florida Atlantic would take the gold with a stroke total of 868(+4). Nolan Harper of FGCU would take the individual gold with his performance. Harper shot a dominating 209(-7), four strokes better than his closest competitor.

On day one in Florida, the Bison played two rounds of golf and saw two different outcomes. In the first round, NDSU shot 299(+11) and sat in 8th place overall. In the second, NDSU would struggle and drop to tenth place with a team performance of 311(+23). But the Herd would end the tournament on a good note with a team stroke total of 292(+4) to end the second-to-last tournament of the season.

On the individual side of things in Florida, Rylin Petry would once again lead the Bison with a 13th-place finish as he would conclude the tournament with a 219(+3). Petry would dominate in the first and third rounds as he would shoot one under par 71(-1) in both rounds. In the middle frame, Petry would drop a few strokes as he would shoot a 77(+5) to drop his score. He would finish the tournament with 12 birdies, tied for third in the tournament. Petry would also be one of two Bison to shoot an eagle over the early week tournament.

Second on the team leaderboard would be Jake Skarperud. Skarperud would finish in a tie for tenth place as he would shoot 226(+10). In the opening round, he would shoot an 80(+8) to start on the wrong foot. However, Skarperud would take the immediate step up with a 74(+2) in round two and would finish the tournament with an even par 72 to recover from a rough start. Skarperud would be second on the leaderboard for the Bison with 32 total pars.

Ian Simonich led NDSU in pars and finished third on the team leaderboard. He finished in 36th place, shooting a 227(+11) over three rounds. Simonich’s tournament was very similar to Petry’s, with his worst round being in the middle, as he shot a 78(+6) between a 74(+2) in round one and a 75(+3) in the third round. Simonich shot 33 pars to lead NDSU. Josh Galvin would follow Simonich with his 45th place finish and shooting 232(+16). Galvin would have a very strong opening and closing round, shooting 74(+2) in both, but would have an unfortunate 84(+12) to tank his day. Galvin would be the other Bison to shoot an eagle.

Sean Moore would be next, finishing 57th with a score of 247(+27). Like many others on the team, the second round would be rough for Moore, as he would shoot an 89(+17) to ruin what was a good performance from Moore in the other two rounds, as he would shoot a respectable 78(+6) and a 76(+4) in the other two rounds. Finally, Max Wilson would be one stroke behind Moore with a 248(+28). Wilson saw a consistent 3 rounds with an 82(+10) in the first two rounds, then improving to an 80(+8) to end the tournament.

NDSU Men’s Golf will head to Iowa City to end the spring regular season at the Hawkeye Invitational next Sunday and Monday. Then the Bison will head to the Summit League Championship at the end of the month.