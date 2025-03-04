March Moments

National Women’s History Month

Women’s History Month began with the lobbying of the Education Task Force of the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women. The California-based group originally planned “Women’s History Week” in 1978 and declared March 8 as “International Women’s Day.” After word got out and continued to spread to other areas, more communities celebrated this week the following year.

Former President Jimmy Carter was the first president to recognize this week and released a Presidential Proclamation that declared the week of Mar. 8, 1980, as “National Women’s History Week.” The following presidents continued to issue similar proclamations and 14 states declared March to be “Women’s History Month” by 1986. With lobbying and an increased support in the feminist movement, Congress passed a law declaring March as a national celebration for women in 1987.

The purpose of this month’s celebration is to commemorate and encourage “the study, observance and celebration of the vital role of women in American history.” This year’s theme, like ones in the past, is chosen by the National Women’s History Alliance. Celebrations and events will encompass the theme of “Moving Forward Together! Women Educating & Inspiring Generations.”

There are a few different ways you can celebrate Women’s History Month. Most importantly (and easily), you can educate yourself about women’s history. Documentaries like Feminists: What Were They Thinking? and Reversing Roe covers important moments in women’s history. Additionally, books like Bad Feminist by Roxane Gay and A Room of One’s Own by Virgina Woolf are influential sources of history. Other ways to celebrate include supporting women-owned businesses, honoring important female figures and raising awareness to women’s issues.

Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

March became recognized as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in 1987 by former President Ronald Reagan. Its goal is to “increase public awareness of the needs and the potential of Americans with developmental disabilities,” as well as “provide the encouragement and opportunities they need to lead productive lives and to achieve their full potential.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines developmental disabilities as impairments in physical, learning, and language or behavior areas. Some of these disabilities include autism spectrum disorders, cerebral palsy, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), learning or intellectual disabilities, hearing loss, vision impairment and much more.

It is important to remember that not all disabilities are easily identifiable. Invisible disabilities, like epilepsy or hearing loss, are a “physical, mental or neurological condition that is not visible from the outside, yet can limit or challenge a person’s movements, senses, or activities.”

Research shows that approximately 61 million adults and 4.6 million children have a disability, let alone one that impacts major facets of their lives. Around 6.5 million of these individuals have an intellectual disability, with nearly 30 million that are directly connected to someone with a disability.

The National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities (NACDD) uses March to build campaigns that highlight how those with and without disabilities come together to “form strong, diverse communities” despite any differences. This year’s theme is “We’re Here All Year” to emphasize that those living with disabilities are a part of our community, regardless of the month, and that “community, accessibility and opportunities for people” with disabilities should be “recognized and championed” every day of the year.

You can celebrate this month in a few easy ways. Bison Unified is a club on campus that seeks to “increase understanding and acceptance of all unique needs and a variety of disabilities.” Orange is the official color for this month because it symbolizes energy and positivity, so feel free to wear orange and encourage others to wear it to show support and raise awareness. Additionally, you can volunteer or donate to organizations that support those with disabilities, like the Arc Attic Treasures, Creative Care for Reaching Independence (CCRI) or Sanford Health. Most importantly, you can be kind to everyone around you, as you may not know their circumstances or what they are experiencing.

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month was established in 1999, but March was not dedicated as such until 2000 under President Bill Clinton. Currently, colorectal cancer is the fourth most commonly diagnosed form of the disease and is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

The American Cancer Society estimates that this year, 154,270 people in the United States will be diagnosed with colon and rectal cancer, and 52,900 will die from it. Moreover, colon cancer rates are continuing to rise in younger demographics. Approximately 10% of colon cancer cases are diagnosed in people under 50.” This rate continues to increase each year, and younger populations are the only group to experience this increase. Colon cancer is currently the deadliest form for young men and second deadliest for young women.

With colorectal cancer’s prevalence, it is important to take action against it. Although deadly, colon cancer is highly preventable with cancer screenings. By getting screened, warning signs of colorectal cancer can be caught earlier with more effective treatment options available. Most people begin screenings at age 45, but with increasing rates in young people, it is important to know your family history and plan accordingly with your doctor.

You can celebrate this month by raising awareness to the prevalence of this disease and supporting those affected by it. Wearing blue on March 7 is a great way to do so. Additionally, you can donate or volunteer at organizations that help those affected by colorectal cancer, like the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, Love Your Buns and Fight Colorectal Cancer.

Additional Mentions

Red Cross Month; Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month; Kidney Cancer Awareness Month; International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination; International Women’s Day; World Wildlife Day.