Magnolia Soap and Bath Co is a small shop located in downtown Fargo that sells handmade, plant-based soaps. It is my favorite place to get unique soap and bath products. I’ve been recommending this shop to people since it opened in early 2024. Not only is everything plant-based, but it’s also affordable and handmade. They also offer other products such as body butter, shampoo bars, bath bombs, pet products, laundry products and more.

The soap bars are less than ten dollars. They last a long time and have some of the most unique, fun scents I’ve ever seen for a shop like this. Some of my favorites are Island Party Sorbet and Magnolia. Their shampoo bars are also amazing and last forever. My already very damaged hair feels so much healthier with their products. I have had the same mint-scented shampoo bar since last year and it’s still good as new. It really does last forever.

On top of their amazing products, the environment of the shop is fun and never boring. Magnolia Soap and Bath Co has a bubble machine going outside the shop during warmer seasons. The employees love to chat and are always friendly. The store also has a sweet, colorful and welcoming atmosphere. This place has something for everyone. I especially enjoy going with friends to check out all their new scents and talk with the staff. I highly advise people to check them out and support their business. They are located at 628 2nd Ave N in the downtown Fargo area.