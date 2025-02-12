Loyalty in Trump’s America

A reflection from a troubled American

In a previous article, I talked about three common reactions to poor situations: exit, voice, and loyalty. Of these reactions, loyalty is the least common, so that is what I want to talk about today. The Oxford English Dictionary defines loyalty as “Faithful adherence to the sovereign or lawful government; spec. of government employees.” Also, in later use, “enthusiastic reverence for the person and family of the sovereign.” Right now, this definition of loyalty does not seem possible for America because those who have remained faithful to Donald Trump, currently elected president of the United States of America, are not faithful to the United States of America. Likewise, those faithful to the United States of America are not faithful to our current president.

In my opinion, as an American right now, you can not be both loyal to our government and our president because Donald Trump’s executive orders do not stand by or support the United States of America’s laws, ethics, and beliefs. During the election cycle in 2024, Donald Trump proudly promised to end DEI efforts, take away rights from LGBT+ people, and restrict abortion access. Now, he is trying to do so despite our country being founded on liberty and justice for all and our past laws only providing more justice, not taking it away from people who have been granted it previously in our country’s history. It is alarming how many people are applauding executive orders that take away rights and support for not just LGBT+ people, but women, veterans, people with disabilities, people of color, and parents. Do they not realize most of America falls into at least one of these previously protected categories?

I used to consider myself libertarian. I believed people should be free to do what is best for themselves as long as it didn’t infringe on another’s rights. Within the last few years, I have distanced myself from that identity because I met more and more “libertarians” who didn’t truly believe what they claimed to. They wanted to ban all abortion, make racist and sexist jokes, and sicken the immunocompromised with Covid-19. Most of all, they had unwavering loyalty for Donald Trump, who is definitely not libertarian and does not stand for libertarian ideals.

The attitude of these so-called libertarians led me to no longer associate with them. I am now on the left. It was easier for me to leave a political party and label. It is more difficult for me to leave my country. I am grateful to be American. My grandma and her parents immigrated to America from Cuba when she was just 9 years old. America represented freedom and safety to them back then. Now, it represents something different to me. If being loyal to Trump means adhering to laws that degrade these people’s personhood and blaming them for all of our country’s problems, I cannot call myself loyal to our country’s president.

It’s hard to not be loyal to both president and country. I love what America has represented in the past, but its present and future with this president leaves me feeling stranded in the sea with no place to proudly call home. In hopes of combating the president’s actions, I plan to speak up when and while I still can and show people that they matter and deserve respect with my actions in everyday life. If enough of us undermine the executive orders by showing that we care for the people who are being attacked by Trump’s policies, we can gain a new understanding of loyalty, not of one for government, but of one for people the government is meant to serve.