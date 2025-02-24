“Lost But Found” Game Review

Surprise surprise, dear reader! I am back with yet another game review as I continue my quest of scrolling through Steam looking for any and all cheap or free games, and I now present my latest find—a game titled “Lost But Found.”

From developer Rogue Duck Interactive, “Lost But Found” is a job-simulator/hidden object game in which you are an officer at an airport, tasked with organizing and returning the lost items to the respective owners who come looking for them. However, things can be stressful and money can be tight, so there is always the option to pocket the more expensive items and sell them on the black market at the end of the day.

The game has four different game modes to choose from including Chill, Relax, Normal and Mayhem; I normally play on the Chill or Relax game mode because I am just looking for something to do while listening to podcasts or music, but the harder game modes will definitely have the challenge aspect that some players may be looking for.

The game also has several little mini-games that the player can partake in throughout the game’s workday. These mini-games include sticker collecting (i.e. taking the stickers off of passengers’ computers, luggage, water bottles, etc.), signing insurance documents and top secret files and unlocking combination lock boxes. None of the mini-games are required for the player to continue to play the game, but completing them gives you a bit of extra money and can increase your score with security or the black market.

I will admit that the game can be quite repetitive, though the game is still new (having only come out last November) and is expected to receive content updates in the future. However, the nature of the game still remains that the main gameplay is centered around organizing and returning the lost items.

It is not a game that has a significant story to pay attention to, though I believe it is still a nice game to play—and its options for game mode allow for it to be adaptable to what each player is looking for, whether that is the more relaxed game modes to keep busy or the harder modes for a real challenge.

“Lost But Found” is available on Steam for $5.99 and is expected to have a good deal of additional content in coming updates.