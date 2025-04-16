Letter to the Editor: Problems to Possibilities

A Student’s Entrepreneurial Journey with Xtra Apparel to Drive Meaningful Change

Beyond mere problem-solving, Problems to Possibilities helped me discover an impactful solution to a fundamental human need that encompasses more than just the necessity of clothing. This solution touched upon an individual’s physical, emotional, and social needs. Problems to Possibilities (P2P) is a program organized by the North Dakota State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Family Business that teaches students to think differently about entrepreneurship and to help drive social and environmental change. My participation in this program taught me that we can examine the root causes of issues through compassion and connection to solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

The problem my team investigated revolved around the clothing needs of the Down syndrome community. Individuals with Down syndrome face the daunting challenge of finding clothes that fit them well. While there are garments that cater to everyone, such as sweatpants, t-shirts, and sweatshirts, our research revealed a significant gap in clothing options for individuals with Down syndrome. Currently, no off-the-rack clothing options, like slacks, truly fit those with Down syndrome. My team partnered with Kyle Voltin, Founder and CEO of Xtra Apparel. Kyle, who has a brother with Down syndrome, has witnessed this need firsthand, which inspired him to start Xtra Apparel.

Our team had diverse backgrounds that enabled us to collaborate effectively, with each member contributing unique skills. Macy Stender, a senior in the Nursing program with a minor in entrepreneurship and psychology, served as our team lead. She strategized the business plan, managed its execution, and ensured the project aligned with our goals and objectives. I am a senior in the Apparel Retail Merchandising and Design Program (ARMD) with an emphasis in Product Development. I contributed design ideas regarding fit and construction while keeping sensory and tactile annoyances at the forefront. Kyle helped us with decision-making and directed our goals with Xtra Apparel. He was instrumental in encouraging and motivating Macy and me throughout the process, helping us understand the emotional connection to the project.

Our initial research into this problem was quite challenging, as it is an issue that has been overlooked. We began identifying consistent problems within the community, causing an un-optional cycle: buy the ill-fitted clothing garment, pay money to tailor the garment, and repeat. Individuals with Down syndrome are forced to settle for clothing that does not fit well or buy clothing with elastic that does not fit properly.

After being selected as a finalist at NDSU’s Possibility Showcase in April, our team was fortunate to advance to The Fowler Global Social Innovation Challenge in San Diego, California, a competition that invites teams from around the world. We presented our idea to a panel of judges but fell short of qualifying for the top eight and the chance to compete in the next round. Our team gained valuable feedback from the judges on the project and our pitch; most importantly, the judges encouraged us to continue moving our initiative forward. My biggest takeaway from the experience was the opportunity to workshop our project with other teams, where we expanded our understanding of social innovation and impact with guidance from the faculty at The University of San Diego.

Problems to Possibilities has continued to open doors to opportunities I had never imagined possible. This past summer, Macy, Kyle, and I attended the National Down Syndrome Congress Convention in Phoenix, Arizona. We met people from all over the United States and collected clothing measurements of individuals with Down Syndrome to further our research. Then, in the fall, I had the chance to join Dr. Jaeha Lee, program coordinator of ARMD, and a research team at NDSU to continue the Xtra Apparel project.

Participating in the Center for Entrepreneurship and Family Business’s Problems to Possibilities program was truly an unforgettable experience for me. It enhanced my communication skills and pushed me out of my comfort zone. I am confident that we can solve problems that create lasting change through shared compassion and connection. I look forward to seeing Xtra Apparel’s bright future and its continued impact on the community.

Sincerely, Mariah Huglen