Kuhn Reflects on Term as Student Body President

As the year draws to a close, NDSU students start to think about the upcoming fall semester as they register for classes and vote for a new student body president. Though elections concluded last week, current president Garrett Kuhn still has work to do before the year ends. This week the Spectrum spoke with Kuhn about his time as president and everything that he accomplished.

What does your role as student body president involve? How can students get in touch with you with their ideas or concerns?

The Student Body President serves as the CEO of Student Government and is the primary representative of students to the administration and other campus partners. They oversee the Executive Branch of Student Government and lead an executive team of commissioners who help advocate for students and take on policy initiatives. The president also serves on several key committees and is a member of the University President’s Cabinet. They are responsible for ensuring the Constitution, Student Government Code, and Finance Code are faithfully executed.

The best way for students to share ideas or concerns is by emailing the student body president or a member of the Executive Team. While we may not always have the answers, we’ll make sure to connect you with someone who does and will advocate for you when needed. You can also submit anonymous feedback or concerns through the “Share Your Ideas” form on the Student Government website.

Has your experience as president been a good one so far? What have you learned from being president this year? What will you remember looking back on this time twenty years from now?

My year as President has been a meaningful experience, even though it’s come with a lot of work and moments of frustration. I’ve had the chance to meet many incredible people across campus, especially in administration, and to collaborate on new policies and initiatives that help make campus a better place.

I’ve learned how the university operates at the highest level; it’s a giant machine with many human elements, and most problems are genuinely being worked on. When I talk to my friends, many of them think the administration is cold or uncaring, but I can personally tell you that’s far from the truth. So many of them are trying to help and truly care about every student. I feel hopeful every time I bring forward a student concern and immediately get support and guidance from people who want to make a difference.

When I look back at my time as student body president in 20 years, I hope I remember the incredible people I met and the once-in-a-lifetime experiences this position gave me. This role tests your patience, creativity, and every management skill you have. I’ve grown tremendously as a leader and am incredibly grateful for the opportunity.

How have you been able to uphold your campaign promises? Was it challenging to do so?

Chris and I made two major promises: to implement an email policy that treated students like adults and gave them control over what landed in their inboxes, and to organize a large-scale spring event. I stayed over the summer and worked closely with the IT Department to develop the email policy we campaigned on, and we rolled it out on the first day of the fall semester.

The second promise, the spring event, took much more time and effort to bring to life. Chris spent the better part of the last nine months working on it, and it is finally happening: a spring concert. Student Senate formed a concert committee and collaborated with several campus partners, including Campus Attractions, to make it happen. The concert will take place on May 2 at the SHAC. Tickets for students are just $5. Check out the Student Government Instagram for more details and to get your tickets!

There were plenty of challenges along the way, mostly logistical ones that every initiative faces. However, we had the support of everyone we worked with and learned a lot about policy requirements and project management. We are proud of how we followed through on our promises and hope our successors continue to build on that momentum.

What are some things that you have done or changed that weren’t a part of your campaign promises?

Chris and I went above and beyond what we promised and are leaving Student Government in a much better place than it was just a year ago. We had an incredible team behind us that worked hard and set a high standard for themselves and everyone around them. We hosted a Student Tailgate for the first four home football games, giving students a chance to enjoy free food, music, and entertainment before kickoff. It ended up being one of our most successful events ever.

We also made a strong effort to build relationships with campus partners, knowing that the Student Government relies on those connections to accomplish almost every initiative. These relationships were built on trust and clear communication. We approached every project with a pragmatic and realistic mindset because we did not want to lose credibility by asking for too much or setting expectations we could not meet.

Another priority was reestablishing NDSU’s presence at the North Dakota Student Association. In recent years, our attendance had been weak, which hurt our representation in statewide student advocacy. Since NDSA represents all higher education students to state government, it was important to make sure NDSU had a voice at the table again.

Overall, our administration brought a fresh perspective to the Student Government and focused on being strong, reliable partners in the campus community.

Is there anything that you would do differently if you were to do it again?

This past year has been a great experience overall. Sure, there were times that were frustrating and stressed me out beyond belief, but nothing worth doing is ever easy. Looking back, the one thing I wish I had done differently is being more present in the moment and more focused on the people around me, instead of constantly having my head buried in the business side of things. At times, I felt like I was too focused on pushing policies and not fully tuned in to why we were doing those policies in the first place. The job is not easy, but I leave it with very few regrets. I want to thank everyone who made this year great and supported me every step of the way.