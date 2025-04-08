Keep the Underground Alive: Supporting Local Music Matters

Author Correction: LIO

The Aquarium in Fargo, N.D., above Dempsey’s Public House, is a testament to the power of alternative music in our community. Over the course of three weekend nights, the music venue pulsed with the raw energy of hard rock, punk and metal, showcasing the talents and passions of underground artists who refuse to conform to the mainstream.

The weekend kicked off on Mar. 21 with a hard rock and roll show featuring Wildview (headliner from Bemidji, M.N.), Gradience (Fargo, N.D.), The Emptys (Fargo, N.D.), and Frost Found Us (Fargo, N.D.). The vibes were high energy, fast tempo, electric guitars, heavy percussion, and funky basslines that got the crowd kicking and screaming.

The following night, Mar. 22, brought an electrifying punk lineup, including Night Jobs (headliner from Minneapolis), Dingus (originated in Fargo, N.D., now based in Minneapolis), Pipe Strip (Fargo, N.D.), Pass the Flask (Fargo, N.D.), and Baltic to Boardwalk (Fargo, N.D.). These bands had great emphasis on countercultural lyrics, impressive vocals, garage-style guitars and drums. They left no one without their hands in the air.

The weekend concluded with a metal concert on Mar. 23, headlined by Suicide Forest (Tucson, A.Z.), with supporting acts Death Support (Bismarck, N.D.), Pursuit (Fargo, N.D.), and Lapse of Fate (Fargo, N.D.). This night’s music felt heavy and loud, with searing vocals, shredded strings, and smashed percussion, prompting the entire venue to headbang in unison.

Each show started between 7 and 8 p.m. and kept the energy alive until around 11 p.m. or midnight, with a cover charge between $10 to $15 for each show. Band merchandise ranged from $1 to $25 for stickers, buttons and pins, shirts, hats, sweatshirts and physical music media, like album cassettes and CDs. Earplugs are always provided for free, and the bar is always manned by band enthusiasts.

In an era where algorithms dictate what music reaches our ears, independent artists are fighting an uphill battle for visibility. Streaming services prioritize major labels, and corporate venues charge exorbitant fees that price out smaller acts. Yet these local bands are the heartbeat of Fargo alternatives, the ones still willing to challenge norms, experiment with sound and provide a space where self-expression thrives confidently.

Underground venues and DIY spaces are more than just places to see a show; they are sanctuaries for those who feel out of step with the dominant culture. They foster a sense of belonging and provide an outlet for artists and fans alike. But without consistent public support, these venues will struggle to stay afloat, and the spaces that give underground music their voices are at risk of disappearing. This affects not only the venue and bands themselves, but also the sound and lighting engineers, stagehands, bartenders, security staff, event managers, photographers, publicity coordinators and promoters, and behind-the-scenes hands, like janitors, coat checks, and other community members trying to make their rent.

If the scene is to be kept alive, it’s time to show up. Buy a ticket. Grab some merch. Follow and share your favorite local bands on social media and music platforms. Attend the next basement or attic show, record store gig or warehouse concert. The power to keep counterculture thriving isn’t in the hands of record executives—it’s in ours. This past weekend at The Aquarium was proof of what our music scene can be. Let’s make sure we don’t let it fade into silence. Check out their website for more upcoming events at https://aquariumfargo.com/.