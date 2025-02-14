Is Dye to Die For?

Author Correction: Madeline Miller

Additional Information from The National Library of Medicine

What is one way to show someone you love them? You feed them chemicals, of course! Regardless of intentions, some of the red-colored candies you may be giving your valentine could contain something far more dangerous than what meets the eye.

Though the delicious and appealing-looking sweets may come off as innocent, the makeup behind that bold red color is more harmful than good. Although synthetic dyes such as Aullura Red 40, found in over 40% of the foods we consume daily, may seem harmless, research has linked it to cancer and DNA damage.

Many other places in the world such as the European Union, Norway, Sweden and Austria, have already acknowledged the harm that can come from consuming synthetic dyes such as Red 40. Even in limited amounts, dyes in food can cause many underlying issues that are difficult to treat.

Later studies have also shown that damage caused to the colon, liver, spleen, and brain are likely tied back to synthetic dyes. Though not much research besides some general studies have been done, there are also some concerns that Red 40 could also be linked to malnutrition, hyperactivity and Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBS).

Although many people in the United States are aware of the lack of nutritional value in our everyday foods, few are aware of the serious health concerns associated with consuming highly processed and dyed foods. Valentine’s candies in particular are commonly dyed with Red 40 to maintain an appealing and bright red color.

Many of these candies that have Red 40 are Conversation Hearts, M&Ms, Jelly Beans, Gummy Hearts, Lollipops and Candy Coated Chocolates. Some of the more commonly eaten daily foods such as cereals, drinks, and jellies have also been known to have varying amounts of synthetic dye.

Though this will likely not be enough to stop mass production of American foods to include Red 40 in its ingredient list, stop and think for a minute before you buy that sweet treat.