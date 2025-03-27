Sunshine is just as important in the winter as the summer

Spring is kind of here (it’s too early to be optimistic about this, because there is still a real and present danger of a winter relapse), but I’m ready for warm temperatures again, so I’ll go off about spring for a while.

We have been stuck inside fighting the cold for months, and late February brought us a welcome surprise of warm weather and sunshine, which drew us all out of hibernation. My neighborhood had more walkers and joggers out earlier than I can remember, and I could actually wash my car without worrying about the doors freezing shut.

Spending more time outside all year long is so important, but it’s something that’s not always possible in the great Midwest. Catching vitamin D rays from the sun, stretching your legs, spending time in nature, going on walks to clear the mind and boost the mood, all of these are benefits of spending time outside.

In winter, we miss these things most keenly. In early spring, we definitely notice the change in our lifestyle and moods–and even health–from being outside. It’s so important that we don’t take the weather for granted as we move into summertime.

It can be easy to get outside and get some exercise as we walk to class, but summer jobs and other responsibilities can hinder our outside time, even though it’s just as important as it is all winter.

So, as summer starts to inch closer, remember to make time to continue getting outside. Over lunch breaks, before or after work, in between online classes, or whatever you do and wherever you go, spending time in the sun and fresh air will continue to boost immunity, help with mental health and mood and help with focusing on tasks. Early morning sunlight exposure can also help regulate your circadian rhythm and make sleeping at night easier.

Do what you can to stay outside all year long, and make the most of the decent weather while it lasts.