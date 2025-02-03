February Festivities

Black History Month

The story behind Black History Month began back in the summer of 1915 in Chicago by Carter. G. Woodson and his creation of the “Association for the Study of Negro Life and History.” Woodson was an author, editor and historian who dedicated his work to celebrating Black history and all of the contributions that were made by Black Americans. His goal was to bring attention, as well as a scientific study, to the neglected aspects of life and history that come with being a Black American.

This celebration became more common on a larger scale in 1926 after Woodson launched “Negro History Week.” He strategically planned this week, as it would align with the birthdays of two prominent figures in shaping Black history–Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln.

It became a national celebration in 1976, 50 years after its beginning, after the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) used its influence to institutionalize a change. Each year, the ASALH establishes an annual theme, and this year’s is African Americans and Labor.

This ASALH describes this theme as encompassing how various forms of work and working “intersects with the collective experiences of Black people.” The idea of “work” includes that of free and unfree, skilled and unskilled, as well as vocational and voluntary people. This year’s theme intends to encourage the reflection of the intersectionality Black Americans experience within their work and how it iterates “key moments, themes, and events in Black history and culture across time and space.”

You can celebrate Black History Month regardless of your race or ethnicity. NDSU is offering numerous events on campus throughout the month, so feel free to attend and embrace or educate yourself in Black history! These events range from presentations, trivia, performances and more.

National Cancer Prevention Month

It is estimated that roughly 2 million Americans were diagnosed with cancer, apart from non-melanoma skin cancer, in 2024. Within this number, more than 600,000 died from their respective disease. Updated research from the American Cancer Society found that 40% of all cancers and almost 50% of cancer deaths in adults 30 or older were attributed to modifiable risk factors.

The American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) highlights contributing causes to cancer diagnoses within the United States. They identified preventable causes of cancer can include smoking, physical inactivity, excessive exposure to the sun, poor diet and excess consumption of alcohol.

Through the work of AACR, an abundance of information regarding cancer emerged. Most notably, it was found that tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable cancers. Their research found that many cases of skin cancer could have been prevented by adequate protection of the skin from ultraviolet radiation from the sun, as well as tanning devices. Although nearly all cases of cervical cancers can be prevented by receiving the HPV vaccination, they reported roughly 46% of adolescents have not received the recommended dose.

There are plenty of opportunities to take part in cancer prevention and it begins with you. To start, make sure you are aware of your family history and what that means for your health. By doing so, you can make sure to make choices that reflect a healthy lifestyle and put you at less of a risk for developing preventable diseases.

Even further, the AACR holds various options for getting involved. There is a form you may fill out if interested in volunteering, as well as the option to host your own fundraising event. The AACR holds “DIY Fundraising” events that allow those interested in hosting a personal one, such as a 5k in honor of a loved one or a racquetball tournament. The AACR also holds its own events that are open to the public. If you are unable to take part or attend, there are always options to donate to those in need and advocate for cancer research!

Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month

In the United States, it is estimated that 1 in 3 teenagers will experience some form of physical, sexual or emotional abuse in a relationship before they become adults. Additionally, roughly 43% of college-aged women reported being a victim of violent or abusive behaviors while in a relationship.

When it comes to being in a relationship, abuse can manifest in several distinct forms-physical, sexual and emotional. Love is Respect is an organization that seeks to promote healthy behaviors in a relationship, as well as bring attention to what abusive ones may look like. Dating abuse may not be clear from the start, as it is a “pattern of coercive, intimidating or manipulative behaviors used to exert power and control over a partner.” Although it is defined as a pattern, that does not mean a single instance of abuse does not count as dating violence. Domestic violence often involves a series of behavior over time, hence the pattern recognition.

As each relationship is different, it may be difficult to navigate when “typical” behaviors become abusive ones. Love is Respect offers a few different warning signs to look out for. These signs are noted as a partner looking at your phone or social media accounts without permission, putting you down frequently, isolating you (socially, financially, etc.), explosive outbursts, any form of physical harm, pressuring or forcing you into sex and much more. They also offer information on different forms of abuse and what to do if you experience them, as well as ways to document it.

If you or a loved one is in need, there are resources and people you can reach out to. Love is Respect has their own 24-hour outreach, such as calling 1-866-331-9474, chatting online or texting “LOVEIS” to 22522. There are local resources as well, such as the Fargo-Moorhead Rape & Abuse Crisis Center. Their 24-hour line can be reached at 1-800-344-7273. Accommodations on campus can also be made to those in need. You may meet with the Sexual Assault and Prevention Coordinator, Megan Talcott, or utilize counseling services in Ceres Hall. Dean of Students, Emily Frazier, or Jason Medders at Residence Life can also be contacted to receive a no-contact order.

Additional mentions

American Heart Month; National School Counseling Week; National Justice for Animals Week; beginning of National Eating Disorder Awareness Week; World Wetlands Day; World Day of Social Justice