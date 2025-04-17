Failed Standards

The world has placed an unattainable standard on women, and it’s causing more destruction than it’s worth. Growth should not be a painful process, though for many young girls in today’s world, it has become a never-ending battle. Media has been spoon-feeding growing minds for generations that women must look appealing and follow the standard of beauty, destroying childhoods and self-esteem. This results in long-term physical and mental issues.

When I was growing up, I remember being worried about my weight. Not because I was being called fat or obese, but because of the women I would see on the TV advertising weight loss products. I was not heavy either—quite the opposite actually. I struggled with a medication that destroyed my appetite to the point of inability to get proper nutrients. This classified me as having an anorexic BMI. And yet, I still saw myself as fat because I wasn’t shaped the way a 20-year-old model was at the age of 12.

Unfortunately, this is not an uncommon issue seen in girls of all ages. We visualize “ideal” standards for women, even if what we see isn’t even naturally attainable. Many of the people we see as models or actors struggle with eating disorders or have had cosmetic surgeries done to appear more beautiful by today’s standards. It is very unusual for people to appear naturally perfect, and they have usually had some sort of makeup, diet or exercise routine to achieve such a look. The standard should focus on health, not visual appeal.

Adolescents go through many different stages before they become visually recognized as adults. Many younger girls are trying to grow up faster and appear more standardly beautiful in the eyes of the media. They use makeup, skincare products, medication or clothing to appear much older than they actually are, and they are being encouraged to do it. Many of these products have long-term issues related to skin cancer, stomach ulcers, muscle injuries, anorexia, malnutrition, osteoporosis, hypoglycemia and immune system dysfunctions.

Many generations have seen beauty standards change throughout their childhood—evolutions on bodily appearances, hairstyles, face shapes and skin tones. These changes have applied to all races and genders. A 10-year-old girl should not be worried about having an hourglass figure with long, perfect hair and lashes. It’s ridiculous that this society has made that the norm.

It’s very damaging for younger girls to be exposed to media like this. This commonly results in eating disorders, anxiety problems, and—in worse cases—bodily mutilation. Youth should be focusing more on being kids—enjoying eating what they want when they want it, before their metabolism tanks in their mid-20s. Younger women have a very short and early puberty, causing their bodies to undergo severe hormonal and physical changes. The last thing the body needs is to be lacking food or energy to develop properly.

Though the likelihood of this problem being corrected is slim, it is smart to acknowledge the damage and try to prevent more harm in the future.