Elementary Education Club Prepares Students for Future Classrooms

The Elementary Education Club at NDSU is a great space for students to connect, grow, and gain real-world experience as they prepare for a career in education. Open to all elementary education majors and students interested in the field, the club serves as a resource and support system for those navigating the unique dual-degree path between NDSU and Valley City State University (VCSU).

Because NDSU doesn’t offer a standalone elementary education major, students interested in this path typically pursue a dual-degree program through a partnership with VCSU. This setup allows students to stay enrolled at NDSU and attend classes on campus, while also earning their elementary education credentials through VCSU by completing the required coursework. It’s a unique structure that can be confusing at first, which is exactly why the Elementary Education Club exists.

“The Elementary Education Club is through NDSU and is for NDSU students who are part of or interested in the elementary education program, which is offered through VCSU,” explained co-president Rachel Lilly. “We’re dual-degree students. We get a degree in Human Development and Family Science through NDSU to stay an NDSU student, and we get our elementary education degree through VCSU.”

The club brings together students from both tracks and creates a strong sense of community. Led by a team of student officers, including co-presidents Rachel Lilly and Lizzie Guggisberg, the club hosts monthly meetings focused on topics future educators care about, like classroom management, substitute teaching and early childhood development. It also features guest speakers, hands-on workshops and volunteer opportunities throughout the semester.

According to Rachel, the goal is to give members practical experience and resources they can actually use in their future classrooms. “We volunteer at Roosevelt Elementary, write letters to senior homes, host substitute teaching workshops and make things we can use when we’re teachers someday,” she said. The club also makes an effort to keep members involved in the larger NDSU community by participating in campus-wide events.

One hands-on activity from a past meeting had members creating their own personalized teacher lanyards. With craft supplies laid out across tables, students were encouraged to decorate theirs in a way that matched their future classroom aesthetic or personality. Small moments like this add fun and creativity to the club’s practical focus.

Another key mission of the Elementary Education Club is to serve as a reliable source of information and support for students in the dual-degree program. For incoming students unfamiliar with the structure, the club offers guidance. It also creates a space for students to share ideas, practice teaching skills and connect with others pursuing similar career paths.

In addition to professional development, the club emphasizes local involvement. Members engage with the Fargo-Moorhead community through volunteer projects, such as classroom support at Roosevelt Elementary and outreach activities with senior residents. These experiences give students the chance to apply classroom knowledge in real-world settings and build early connections within the education field.

The club also promotes practical preparation by encouraging members to build their own classroom materials. Activities often include creating lesson plans, educational games and organizational tools that can be used during student teaching placements and in future classrooms.

For students interested in joining the Elementary Education Club or learning more about upcoming events, questions can be directed to co-presidents Rachel Lilly at rachel.lilly@ndsu.edu or Lizzie Guggisberg at elizabeth.guggisberg@ndsu.edu.