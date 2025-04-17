Easter Around the World

Author’s Note: Additional information sourced from Wikipedia

It is Holy Week for Christians this week as we lead up to Easter Sunday—a celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, but also a celebration of Spring and renewal in general. As Lent draws to a close, I thought it would be nice to look at the way that other nations celebrate the holiday that ends the religious period and appreciate some little traditions that differ from our own.

Easter eggs are a part of the holiday that most people are likely familiar with, and they are one of the more consistent Easter traditions. Believed to originate from Mesopotamia during the early days of Christianity, the decorated eggs are meant to symbolize the empty tomb that was found on the third day after the crucifixion.

However, scavenger hunts are not the only Easter tradition that uses them. In Germany, there is a tradition called “Ostereierbaum,” otherwise known as the Easter egg tree. For centuries there has been a tradition of decorating trees and bushes with colorful eggs to celebrate the holiday. Additionally, there is the tradition of “Osterbrunnen,” which is the decoration of wells and fountains with the colorful eggs.

Another German tradition, not related to eggs, is “Osterfeuer,” or “Easter fires.” A tradition that is held in several other (often German-speaking) regions, Osterfeuer is the controlled and organized lighting of bonfires after sunset on Holy Saturday.

However, another aspect of Easter that many around here are likely familiar with is the character of the Easter Bunny who brings Easter eggs and other treats and gifts. Not all places celebrate using the figure of the Easter Bunny, though. Instead, some places have different figures (sometimes in place of or in addition to the Easter Bunny).

One such figure, in France, is the Easter Bells. The story goes that the church bells that ring so frequently in France fall completely silent on Maundy Thursday (the day of the Last Supper) to fly to Rome. They then fly back to their French churches on Easter Sunday when they ring again and bring the decorated Easter eggs back with them.

Another alternative to the famed Easter Bunny is Australia’s Easter Bilby. A fairly new (and already fading) addition to the ranks, the Easter Bilby is based on the Australian-native marsupial bilbies—an endangered species with a relatively small body and big ears. The Easter Bilby was posited as an alternative to the Easter Bunny to raise awareness for the endangered animal and focus on native species rather than rabbits, which are viewed as invasive pests.

In conclusion, there are many ways that people all over the world celebrate Easter, and there are definitely way more celebrations to learn about!