Coffee Review: Muddy Boots Coffee House

Hello again, Bison! I have yet another coffee review for you all: Muddy Boots Coffee House! I first tried Muddy Boots back in February, but the fabulousness of this shop has stuck with me.

Location

Muddy Boots is outside out of Fargo. It is located in Mapleton, about 20 minutes away from campus. The drive there isn’t horribly complex, though. All one must do to get to muddy boots is head down University, hop on 94 West and stay there for about 10 miles, take 163rd Avenue SE going North, and then take the second right onto Knutson Street. All in all, not a bad drive. It’s even worth it.

Accessibility

Muddy Boots has plenty of lower tables and a few high-top tables, making their seating accessible for anyone. This isn’t a particularly busy shop—likely because of its distance from Fargo—so there will most likely be seating available. There is also a drive-thru for coffee fans who don’t want to sit inside. The vibes inside the store are pretty chill, so this would be a nice place to sit down and crank out some homework (there is also free wifi).

Food/Drink

Muddy Boots has a pretty extensive drink menu, so there is (most likely) something for everyone. I tried out one of their Lotus Energy Drinks and LOVED it. It’s hard to go wrong with Lotus drinks, but Muddy Boots’ Lotus drink was above and beyond. They also make a fantastic, rich mocha. I didn’t try any of their food, but they had a long list of food items available—offering both breakfast and lunch. Their pricing is pretty reasonable, which is always a plus.

Staff/Community

The staff at Muddy Boots was incredibly friendly. They helped me pick out my drinks and made sure that I was taking advantage of that day’s deal (they run frequent deals—advertised on Facebook). I always recommend tipping baristas, but I recommend tipping Muddy Boots baristas a little extra. Muddy Boots also seems to be a very community-driven shop. They host and attend events, offer delivery services, and keep well-updated on their Facebook. They also have plenty of children’s toys and merch, making the store suitable for anyone’s needs.

Overall, I highly recommend Muddy Boots. It’s a perfect stop along the way for anyone traveling West, and it’s also a worthy drive for some affordable, tasty coffee and a pleasant experience. As always, don’t forget to tip your barista (extra).